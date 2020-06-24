All apartments in Irvine
48 Distant Star
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

48 Distant Star

48 Distant Star · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

48 Distant Star, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
For lease is this highly upgraded detached home in Portola Springs. 3BR, 2 1/2 BA, + office on first level, this home features freshly painted interior and exterior, hard wood and travertine/stone flooring, and plantation shutters throughout. Cozy fireplace in living room along with media niche and wired surround sound speakers (included). Open kitchen comes with granite counter tops and island, stainless steel built-in fridge, wall oven, dishwasher, cook top and range hood. French doors at dining area open to a cozy courtyard that is equipped with a gorgeous built-in BBQ station and outdoor kitchen. Second floor master suite offers a huge bathroom with walk-in shower, soaking tub, dual-vanity, large walk-in closet and an over-sized master retreat with built-in workstations and library. Laundry room is also conveniently located on the upper level that includes plenty of cabinets and storage spaces. Other upgrades include ceiling fans in every bedroom, built-in cabinetry throughout, epoxy garage floor, tankless water heater, built-in storage shelvings in garage, SMART sprinkler system, AC and ring video-doorbell. Portola Springs community amenities include resort pool & spa, sports court, clubhouse, parks, tot lots, and walking trails. Award winni

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Distant Star have any available units?
48 Distant Star doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 48 Distant Star have?
Some of 48 Distant Star's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Distant Star currently offering any rent specials?
48 Distant Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Distant Star pet-friendly?
No, 48 Distant Star is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 48 Distant Star offer parking?
Yes, 48 Distant Star offers parking.
Does 48 Distant Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Distant Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Distant Star have a pool?
Yes, 48 Distant Star has a pool.
Does 48 Distant Star have accessible units?
No, 48 Distant Star does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Distant Star have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Distant Star has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Distant Star have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 48 Distant Star has units with air conditioning.

