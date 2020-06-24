48 Distant Star

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

For lease is this highly upgraded detached home in Portola Springs. 3BR, 2 1/2 BA, + office on first level, this home features freshly painted interior and exterior, hard wood and travertine/stone flooring, and plantation shutters throughout. Cozy fireplace in living room along with media niche and wired surround sound speakers (included). Open kitchen comes with granite counter tops and island, stainless steel built-in fridge, wall oven, dishwasher, cook top and range hood. French doors at dining area open to a cozy courtyard that is equipped with a gorgeous built-in BBQ station and outdoor kitchen. Second floor master suite offers a huge bathroom with walk-in shower, soaking tub, dual-vanity, large walk-in closet and an over-sized master retreat with built-in workstations and library. Laundry room is also conveniently located on the upper level that includes plenty of cabinets and storage spaces. Other upgrades include ceiling fans in every bedroom, built-in cabinetry throughout, epoxy garage floor, tankless water heater, built-in storage shelvings in garage, SMART sprinkler system, AC and ring video-doorbell. Portola Springs community amenities include resort pool & spa, sports court, clubhouse, parks, tot lots, and walking trails. Award winni