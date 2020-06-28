4711 Royce Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This lovely two story, three bedroom home was recently remodeled with lots of privacy backing a gorgeous greenbelt and no houses looking in. Gated entrance opens to a brick patio and the double paneled doors open to a step-down formal living room & dining room with slider out to the rear brick patio, ideal for entertaining. Family room featuring a brick fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Upgraded laminate wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Plush carpeting upstairs. This gourmet kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gorgeous stone countertops, built-in gas range plus window overlooking the backyard. Master suite has second brick fireplace, soaring vaulted, open beam wood ceilings, walk-in closet, lighted ceiling fan, slider to the view balcony plus has a beautiful master bathroom. There is a half bathroom downstairs plus full bathroom upstairs. Two car garage plus driveway. Lots of storage. Awesome Homeowner’s Association with pool, spa, parks, tot lots, picnic & barbecue areas, tennis and more. The schools are located close by in this University Park tract.