All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4711 Royce Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4711 Royce Road
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

4711 Royce Road

4711 Royce Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4711 Royce Road, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This lovely two story, three bedroom home was recently remodeled with lots of privacy backing a gorgeous greenbelt and no houses looking in. Gated entrance opens to a brick patio and the double paneled doors open to a step-down formal living room & dining room with slider out to the rear brick patio, ideal for entertaining. Family room featuring a brick fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Upgraded laminate wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Plush carpeting upstairs. This gourmet kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gorgeous stone countertops, built-in gas range plus window overlooking the backyard. Master suite has second brick fireplace, soaring vaulted, open beam wood ceilings, walk-in closet, lighted ceiling fan, slider to the view balcony plus has a beautiful master bathroom. There is a half bathroom downstairs plus full bathroom upstairs. Two car garage plus driveway. Lots of storage. Awesome Homeowner’s Association with pool, spa, parks, tot lots, picnic & barbecue areas, tennis and more. The schools are located close by in this University Park tract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 Royce Road have any available units?
4711 Royce Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4711 Royce Road have?
Some of 4711 Royce Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 Royce Road currently offering any rent specials?
4711 Royce Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 Royce Road pet-friendly?
No, 4711 Royce Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4711 Royce Road offer parking?
Yes, 4711 Royce Road offers parking.
Does 4711 Royce Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4711 Royce Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 Royce Road have a pool?
Yes, 4711 Royce Road has a pool.
Does 4711 Royce Road have accessible units?
No, 4711 Royce Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 Royce Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4711 Royce Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4711 Royce Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4711 Royce Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology