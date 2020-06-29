47 Windchime

Amenities

Gorgeous detached 3 bed room and 2.5 baths courtyard home in the prestigious community of Quail Hill. Features include spacious entry with hard wood flooring in living, dining, kitchen, and entryway. Upgraded custom carpet on the second floor. Gourmet kitchen with Euro-white cabinetry, granite counter tops w/ back splash, recessed lighting, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Custom window blinds. Built-in sound system. All bedrooms are upstairs and Master has large walk-in closet. Double sinks in master bath. Sizable courtyard with sprinkler system. Direct access to spacious two car attached garage with Epoxy flooring. Walking distance to top-rated Alderwood Basic Plus Elementary School. Award winning Schools including Alderwood and Universtiy High. Steps to shopping, fitness center, and pool/spa. Enjoy resort-like Quail Hill amenities. Home with lots of windows. Light, Bright and Airy. A must see!.