Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

47 Windchime

47 Windchime · No Longer Available
Location

47 Windchime, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous detached 3 bed room and 2.5 baths courtyard home in the prestigious community of Quail Hill. Features include spacious entry with hard wood flooring in living, dining, kitchen, and entryway. Upgraded custom carpet on the second floor. Gourmet kitchen with Euro-white cabinetry, granite counter tops w/ back splash, recessed lighting, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Custom window blinds. Built-in sound system. All bedrooms are upstairs and Master has large walk-in closet. Double sinks in master bath. Sizable courtyard with sprinkler system. Direct access to spacious two car attached garage with Epoxy flooring. Walking distance to top-rated Alderwood Basic Plus Elementary School. Award winning Schools including Alderwood and Universtiy High. Steps to shopping, fitness center, and pool/spa. Enjoy resort-like Quail Hill amenities. Home with lots of windows. Light, Bright and Airy. A must see!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Windchime have any available units?
47 Windchime doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Windchime have?
Some of 47 Windchime's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Windchime currently offering any rent specials?
47 Windchime is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Windchime pet-friendly?
No, 47 Windchime is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Windchime offer parking?
Yes, 47 Windchime offers parking.
Does 47 Windchime have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Windchime does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Windchime have a pool?
Yes, 47 Windchime has a pool.
Does 47 Windchime have accessible units?
No, 47 Windchime does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Windchime have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Windchime has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Windchime have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Windchime does not have units with air conditioning.
