47 Marsala

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

DETACHED SINGLE STORY*** Welcome home to this rare 2 Beds , 2 baths and Private single level home in West Park. Fully Remodeled, Kitchen with Recessed lighting, Granite Counters top, Upgraded Appliances. Gorgeous Spacious living room with gas start Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters and Built ins. ***Master Suit is large and bright with plantation shutters. Master Bath has Dual Sink Vanity, Large Vanity Mirror. Mirrored

sliding closet doors in Bedrooms, Upgraded Wood Laminated flooring and Newer Paint.***2- Car attached direct access garage w/ Custom Cabinet for storage. Private Large Wrap around Landscaped Backyard with Water fountain and Patio. Association Amenities includes Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Sports Courts, Tot lots, Parks and so Much more.. ***Outstanding Schools are Plaza Vista Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Irvine High School. Close to District mall, UCI, Dining, Entertainment and Freeways.