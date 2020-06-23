47 Mapleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool

Turnkey house Upgraded from head to toe located in the prestigious Woodbury area. This home is in a corner location, near by pool. This is San Marino plan 3 that features 4 bedrooms 4.5 bath with down-stair en-suite. Another three en-suites at second floor with open loft area as well. The Main floor bedroom can walk out directly to the backyard through sliding patio door. The whole house is upgraded in every details. Relax and entertain in the backyard with professional landscape.All kitchen appliances are top of the line Kitchen-aid stainless steel including 2 built-in wine refrigerators in dining area. Extra insulation between floors and walls to keep house cool in summer, warm in winter. The house is already set up with water softener system, , pre-wire surround sound system, and security alarm system.