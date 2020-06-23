All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:55 AM

47 Mapleton

47 Mapleton · No Longer Available
Location

47 Mapleton, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
Turnkey house Upgraded from head to toe located in the prestigious Woodbury area. This home is in a corner location, near by pool. This is San Marino plan 3 that features 4 bedrooms 4.5 bath with down-stair en-suite. Another three en-suites at second floor with open loft area as well. The Main floor bedroom can walk out directly to the backyard through sliding patio door. The whole house is upgraded in every details. Relax and entertain in the backyard with professional landscape.All kitchen appliances are top of the line Kitchen-aid stainless steel including 2 built-in wine refrigerators in dining area. Extra insulation between floors and walls to keep house cool in summer, warm in winter. The house is already set up with water softener system, , pre-wire surround sound system, and security alarm system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Mapleton have any available units?
47 Mapleton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Mapleton have?
Some of 47 Mapleton's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Mapleton currently offering any rent specials?
47 Mapleton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Mapleton pet-friendly?
No, 47 Mapleton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Mapleton offer parking?
Yes, 47 Mapleton offers parking.
Does 47 Mapleton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Mapleton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Mapleton have a pool?
Yes, 47 Mapleton has a pool.
Does 47 Mapleton have accessible units?
No, 47 Mapleton does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Mapleton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Mapleton has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Mapleton have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Mapleton does not have units with air conditioning.
