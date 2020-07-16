All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 46 Hedge Bloom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
46 Hedge Bloom
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:20 AM

46 Hedge Bloom

46 Hedge Bloom · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

46 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded townhome located in the prestigious community of Woodbury East. This two-story townhome features 3 upstairs bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a spacious upstairs laundry room and a loft with designer paint throughout. The kitchen has custom granite countertops, recessed lighting along with stainless steel sink and appliances. The spacious master bedroom features a great view of the community pool and a walk-in closet and recessed lighting. Master bath features a spacious shower with tub and dual sinks. The spacious living/family room includes an upgraded natural stone rock wall that makes for a great focal point for the whole home. There is a two-car attached garage with direct access. Home is located across the street from the community pool and park. It makes visits to the pool a quick breeze for the entire family. The home futures a beautifully landscaped designer tiled patio for year-round outdoor enjoyment.

Your lease comes with access to two swimming pools, children's wading pool, spa, fireplaces, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts and numerous kids parks and picnic areas for the whole family to enjoy sunny southern California weather. The community also offers fitness center with state of the art equipment and a community hall that can be rented out for small celebrations. Townhome is located within walking distance to award-winning Irvine Unified School District schools, the Great Park and Woodbury Town Center. A Short driving distance to Irvine Spectrum and Tustin Market Place as well as easy access to freeways.

This property is turn-key and ready for move-in! Available October 1st for minimum 1 year lease. Tenant Pays for all utilities. Small Dogs only ( Additional Deposit Required )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Hedge Bloom have any available units?
46 Hedge Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 46 Hedge Bloom have?
Some of 46 Hedge Bloom's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Hedge Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
46 Hedge Bloom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Hedge Bloom pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Hedge Bloom is pet friendly.
Does 46 Hedge Bloom offer parking?
Yes, 46 Hedge Bloom offers parking.
Does 46 Hedge Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Hedge Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Hedge Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 46 Hedge Bloom has a pool.
Does 46 Hedge Bloom have accessible units?
No, 46 Hedge Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Hedge Bloom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Hedge Bloom has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Hedge Bloom have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46 Hedge Bloom has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology