46 Hedge Bloom

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully upgraded townhome located in the prestigious community of Woodbury East. This two-story townhome features 3 upstairs bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a spacious upstairs laundry room and a loft with designer paint throughout. The kitchen has custom granite countertops, recessed lighting along with stainless steel sink and appliances. The spacious master bedroom features a great view of the community pool and a walk-in closet and recessed lighting. Master bath features a spacious shower with tub and dual sinks. The spacious living/family room includes an upgraded natural stone rock wall that makes for a great focal point for the whole home. There is a two-car attached garage with direct access. Home is located across the street from the community pool and park. It makes visits to the pool a quick breeze for the entire family. The home futures a beautifully landscaped designer tiled patio for year-round outdoor enjoyment.



Your lease comes with access to two swimming pools, children's wading pool, spa, fireplaces, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts and numerous kids parks and picnic areas for the whole family to enjoy sunny southern California weather. The community also offers fitness center with state of the art equipment and a community hall that can be rented out for small celebrations. Townhome is located within walking distance to award-winning Irvine Unified School District schools, the Great Park and Woodbury Town Center. A Short driving distance to Irvine Spectrum and Tustin Market Place as well as easy access to freeways.



This property is turn-key and ready for move-in! Available October 1st for minimum 1 year lease. Tenant Pays for all utilities. Small Dogs only ( Additional Deposit Required )