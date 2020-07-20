46 Fox Hollow

Amenities

Come check out this Somerset townhouse in Woodbridge near South Lake. No one above or below this great unit. This is one of the most popular townhouse floor plans in Woodbridge. The large living / dining area faces a beautiful brick gas fireplace that's perfect for entertaining. The rear of the unit houses the kitchen, breakfast nook, laundry area and large (no maintenance) patio. Kitchen features a new stainless steel gas range. Property features include central ac, gas heat, laminate wood flooring downstairs and all finished with custom crown moldings and scraped ceilings. Upstairs you'll find two generous sized bedrooms and one full bathroom. The master has direct bathroom access and a walk in closet. The secondary bedroom features mirrored closet doors and a good sized window with plantation shutters. The unit has new interior paint and new carpet. For your parking convenience, this home has 2 assigned carports that have direct access to the rear patio and kitchen. Outside the front door you have have a lush greenbelt with an interior location that's away from community roads. Located within walking distance, you will enjoying everything Woodbridge has to offer from pools, tennis, basketball and the Lakes. The move in costs for this unit are first months rent plus $2500 for security deposit.