All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 46 Fox Hollow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
46 Fox Hollow
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

46 Fox Hollow

46 Fox Hollow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

46 Fox Hollow, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Come check out this Somerset townhouse in Woodbridge near South Lake. No one above or below this great unit. This is one of the most popular townhouse floor plans in Woodbridge. The large living / dining area faces a beautiful brick gas fireplace that's perfect for entertaining. The rear of the unit houses the kitchen, breakfast nook, laundry area and large (no maintenance) patio. Kitchen features a new stainless steel gas range. Property features include central ac, gas heat, laminate wood flooring downstairs and all finished with custom crown moldings and scraped ceilings. Upstairs you'll find two generous sized bedrooms and one full bathroom. The master has direct bathroom access and a walk in closet. The secondary bedroom features mirrored closet doors and a good sized window with plantation shutters. The unit has new interior paint and new carpet. For your parking convenience, this home has 2 assigned carports that have direct access to the rear patio and kitchen. Outside the front door you have have a lush greenbelt with an interior location that's away from community roads. Located within walking distance, you will enjoying everything Woodbridge has to offer from pools, tennis, basketball and the Lakes. The move in costs for this unit are first months rent plus $2500 for security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Fox Hollow have any available units?
46 Fox Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 46 Fox Hollow have?
Some of 46 Fox Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Fox Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
46 Fox Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Fox Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 46 Fox Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 46 Fox Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 46 Fox Hollow offers parking.
Does 46 Fox Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Fox Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Fox Hollow have a pool?
Yes, 46 Fox Hollow has a pool.
Does 46 Fox Hollow have accessible units?
No, 46 Fox Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Fox Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Fox Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Fox Hollow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46 Fox Hollow has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology