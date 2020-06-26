4551 Sandburg Way

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Rare 5 bedroom single family house at University Park! Totally beautiful and fully upgraded, located at the prime location: steps away from award-winning University Park Elementary school, University park community center and Irvine Main Library.... and UNI HIGH SCHOOL!! Open floor plan with with upgraded natural marble floor, granite kitchen counter, bathrooms with natural marble stone, Jacuzzi in master bathroom, and Italian porcelain and granite tops for guest bathroom, double-pane doors and windows... Spacious backyard and atrium is a plus, full driveway...Don't miss it! This is a must see!!!