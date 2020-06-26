All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4551 Sandburg Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4551 Sandburg Way
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

4551 Sandburg Way

4551 Sandburg Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4551 Sandburg Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Location! Location! Location! Rare 5 bedroom single family house at University Park! Totally beautiful and fully upgraded, located at the prime location: steps away from award-winning University Park Elementary school, University park community center and Irvine Main Library.... and UNI HIGH SCHOOL!! Open floor plan with with upgraded natural marble floor, granite kitchen counter, bathrooms with natural marble stone, Jacuzzi in master bathroom, and Italian porcelain and granite tops for guest bathroom, double-pane doors and windows... Spacious backyard and atrium is a plus, full driveway...Don't miss it! This is a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4551 Sandburg Way have any available units?
4551 Sandburg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 4551 Sandburg Way currently offering any rent specials?
4551 Sandburg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4551 Sandburg Way pet-friendly?
No, 4551 Sandburg Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4551 Sandburg Way offer parking?
No, 4551 Sandburg Way does not offer parking.
Does 4551 Sandburg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4551 Sandburg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4551 Sandburg Way have a pool?
No, 4551 Sandburg Way does not have a pool.
Does 4551 Sandburg Way have accessible units?
No, 4551 Sandburg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4551 Sandburg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4551 Sandburg Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4551 Sandburg Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4551 Sandburg Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology