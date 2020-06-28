Amenities

This amazing house in the luxurious 24-hours guard-gated community " Laguna Altura" in Irvine. This desirable floor plan is 4 bedrooms with main floor bedroom, three bedrooms upstairs with a den. Newer flooring throughout house wood laminate floor downstairs, newer high-end carpet upstairs, custom paint throughout the house. the kitchen has an island and granite countertop opens to the family room, fireplace in the family room and crown molding surround the family room. big master bedroom very bright with a dual-layer ceiling designed & crown molding. master bath with bathtub & separate shower room, spacious walk-in closet, two nice size bedroom bright & airy with ceiling fan. the individual laundry room at downstairs, two-car attached garage, tankless water heater, the nice size backyard with full lawn. Walking distance to swimming pool, playground.Award-winning Irvine School District schools (Alderwood Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School, University High school). Minutes away from Irvine Spectrum Center, Quail Hill Shopping center, John Wayne airport, and Laguna Beach.