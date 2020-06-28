All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 45 Tesoro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
45 Tesoro
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:09 AM

45 Tesoro

45 Tesoro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

45 Tesoro, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This amazing house in the luxurious 24-hours guard-gated community " Laguna Altura" in Irvine. This desirable floor plan is 4 bedrooms with main floor bedroom, three bedrooms upstairs with a den. Newer flooring throughout house wood laminate floor downstairs, newer high-end carpet upstairs, custom paint throughout the house. the kitchen has an island and granite countertop opens to the family room, fireplace in the family room and crown molding surround the family room. big master bedroom very bright with a dual-layer ceiling designed & crown molding. master bath with bathtub & separate shower room, spacious walk-in closet, two nice size bedroom bright & airy with ceiling fan. the individual laundry room at downstairs, two-car attached garage, tankless water heater, the nice size backyard with full lawn. Walking distance to swimming pool, playground.Award-winning Irvine School District schools (Alderwood Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School, University High school). Minutes away from Irvine Spectrum Center, Quail Hill Shopping center, John Wayne airport, and Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Tesoro have any available units?
45 Tesoro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 45 Tesoro have?
Some of 45 Tesoro's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Tesoro currently offering any rent specials?
45 Tesoro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Tesoro pet-friendly?
No, 45 Tesoro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 45 Tesoro offer parking?
Yes, 45 Tesoro offers parking.
Does 45 Tesoro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Tesoro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Tesoro have a pool?
Yes, 45 Tesoro has a pool.
Does 45 Tesoro have accessible units?
No, 45 Tesoro does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Tesoro have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Tesoro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Tesoro have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Tesoro does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology