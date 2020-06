Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

New and Upscale Single family home in a gated community of Laguna Altura Village. Just minutes away from Laguna Beach,Irvine Spectrum, Quail Hill Shopping Center. The best Irvine schools district. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, two story, spacious Great Rooms that open into kitchen with oversized islands, three bedrooms upstairs, upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to the community pool, parks and gardens.MUST SEE!