Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

4491 Pinyon Tree Lane

4491 Pinyon Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4491 Pinyon Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Single Level open floor Plan with a beautiful white finish kitchen just remodeled recently, Large size yard with lots of light .

Bright and clean single level house located at great area walking distance to award winning Irvine schools, shopping and short distance to freeway, huge Master bedroom with super size walking closet , Formal living room, formal dinning room and Family room opens to the Yard. Brand new custom paint and flooring are installed just recently.
Minutes away form award winning University Highschool and Rancho middle school and university park elementary school.
This house is just beautiful

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane have any available units?
4491 Pinyon Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4491 Pinyon Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4491 Pinyon Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
