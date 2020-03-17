4482 Pinyon Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Great single story house. Laminated wood floor throughout the house (no carpet ). Newer granite kitchen counter, bathrooms and cabinets. New upgraded shower at master bathroom and new tub at guest bathroom. Recessed lighting. Vaulted ceilings and cozy Fireplace in the Living Room. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and Master Bath. Also a Master Bedroom Retreat that could be used office with a view of Interior Patio. Two car garage with direct access to the house. Long drive way. Spacious front and back yard. Enjoy the abundant association amenities, pool, spa, park and more. Excellent Irvine schools, University High school boundary. Finally completed interior update. You have to see this house.