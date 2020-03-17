All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:02 AM

4482 Pinyon Tree Lane

4482 Pinyon Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

4482 Pinyon Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great single story house. Laminated wood floor throughout the house (no carpet ). Newer granite kitchen counter, bathrooms and cabinets. New upgraded shower at master bathroom and new tub at guest bathroom. Recessed lighting. Vaulted ceilings and cozy Fireplace in the Living Room. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and Master Bath. Also a Master Bedroom Retreat that could be used office with a view of Interior Patio. Two car garage with direct access to the house. Long drive way. Spacious front and back yard. Enjoy the abundant association amenities, pool, spa, park and more. Excellent Irvine schools, University High school boundary. Finally completed interior update. You have to see this house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane have any available units?
4482 Pinyon Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane have?
Some of 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4482 Pinyon Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4482 Pinyon Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
