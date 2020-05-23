All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

443 Orange Blossom

443 Orange Blossom · No Longer Available
Location

443 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
tennis court
Wonderful upper level condo with a view of the stream. Spacious condo with 1 bedroom on the main floor and a large loft that can be used as an additional bedroom or study. The newer kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, and a washer/dryer. Gorgeous laminate wood style flooring on the main floor and newer carpet on the stairs and loft. Vaulted ceilings bring in light and a back view deck over the stream makes this a perfect place to relax. Amenities at Orange Tree include resort-like pools, spas, tennis courts, and a club house with a pool table and meeting room. Adjacent to Irvine Valley College and across from famous Oak Creek Golf Course, the location is terrific. Filled with streams and fountains, Orange Tree is a much sought after community. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, and recreation. You won't be disappointed. Please call listing agent with any questions (949) 412-6052

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Orange Blossom have any available units?
443 Orange Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 443 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 443 Orange Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
443 Orange Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 443 Orange Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 443 Orange Blossom offer parking?
No, 443 Orange Blossom does not offer parking.
Does 443 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 Orange Blossom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Orange Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 443 Orange Blossom has a pool.
Does 443 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 443 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 Orange Blossom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Orange Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.
