443 Orange Blossom

Wonderful upper level condo with a view of the stream. Spacious condo with 1 bedroom on the main floor and a large loft that can be used as an additional bedroom or study. The newer kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, and a washer/dryer. Gorgeous laminate wood style flooring on the main floor and newer carpet on the stairs and loft. Vaulted ceilings bring in light and a back view deck over the stream makes this a perfect place to relax. Amenities at Orange Tree include resort-like pools, spas, tennis courts, and a club house with a pool table and meeting room. Adjacent to Irvine Valley College and across from famous Oak Creek Golf Course, the location is terrific. Filled with streams and fountains, Orange Tree is a much sought after community. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, and recreation. You won't be disappointed. Please call listing agent with any questions (949) 412-6052