43 Opus

43 Opus · No Longer Available
Location

43 Opus, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Live in Luxury: Fully Upgraded Woodbury Townhome - This beautiful townhome has 3 beds, 3 baths and a large front patio which makes this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. The location in front of Neighborhood Park offers privacy, open views of the community, and an abundance of natural light.

This Irvine home is nestled away in the quiet, serene and safe community of Woodbury East and near award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, fitness centers, access to swimming pools, Community Clubhouse, BBQ's, the Woodbury Town Center, the Great Park, the Irvine Spectrum, the Tustin Marketplace, the Metro link and more. With 1,500 sq. ft., it offers a spacious living floor plan, upgraded kitchen, large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and a 2-car garage.

(RLNE3796357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Opus have any available units?
43 Opus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 Opus have?
Some of 43 Opus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Opus currently offering any rent specials?
43 Opus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Opus pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Opus is pet friendly.
Does 43 Opus offer parking?
Yes, 43 Opus offers parking.
Does 43 Opus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Opus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Opus have a pool?
Yes, 43 Opus has a pool.
Does 43 Opus have accessible units?
No, 43 Opus does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Opus have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Opus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Opus have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Opus does not have units with air conditioning.
