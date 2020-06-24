Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Live in Luxury: Fully Upgraded Woodbury Townhome - This beautiful townhome has 3 beds, 3 baths and a large front patio which makes this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. The location in front of Neighborhood Park offers privacy, open views of the community, and an abundance of natural light.



This Irvine home is nestled away in the quiet, serene and safe community of Woodbury East and near award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, fitness centers, access to swimming pools, Community Clubhouse, BBQ's, the Woodbury Town Center, the Great Park, the Irvine Spectrum, the Tustin Marketplace, the Metro link and more. With 1,500 sq. ft., it offers a spacious living floor plan, upgraded kitchen, large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and a 2-car garage.



