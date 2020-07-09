Amenities

Welcome to the largest floorplan in the Rancho San Joaquin Villas community, with a spacious main floor living area and 3rd bedroom or den. Enjoy an open floorplan, with abundant natural lighting throughout. This tasteful 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath condo features NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW! Featuring a rare ATTACHED 2-car, full-size Garage, with direct access. Entertain guests under soaring ceilings or cozy up to the fireplace for a quiet evening. Your own private laundry room and DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM/DEN, with direct access to the front atrium - perfect for enjoying the legendary Orange County sunsets. The kitchen features newer wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and spacious cabinets. Interior Private atrium is accessible through large sliding doors off both the living room and kitchen. Upstairs, enjoy a Spacious master en-suite, features its own en-suite bath, appointed with Shower in tub. 2nd bedroom features its en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower. Take advantage of the prime location, close walking distance to the pool & spa. Centrally located near TOP RANKED SCHOOLS: University of California Irvine, University High School, Racquet Club of Irvine, RSJ Golf Course, Mason Park and Fashion Island/South Coast Plaza/Spectrum. Walk to Resort-like amenities or top nationally recognized Irvine Unified schools. Situated within minutes from the beach, the Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island and UCI. Enjoy all the best Irvine has to offer!