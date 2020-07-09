All apartments in Irvine
Location

43 Morena, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to the largest floorplan in the Rancho San Joaquin Villas community, with a spacious main floor living area and 3rd bedroom or den. Enjoy an open floorplan, with abundant natural lighting throughout. This tasteful 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath condo features NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW! Featuring a rare ATTACHED 2-car, full-size Garage, with direct access. Entertain guests under soaring ceilings or cozy up to the fireplace for a quiet evening. Your own private laundry room and DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM/DEN, with direct access to the front atrium - perfect for enjoying the legendary Orange County sunsets. The kitchen features newer wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and spacious cabinets. Interior Private atrium is accessible through large sliding doors off both the living room and kitchen. Upstairs, enjoy a Spacious master en-suite, features its own en-suite bath, appointed with Shower in tub. 2nd bedroom features its en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower. Take advantage of the prime location, close walking distance to the pool & spa. Centrally located near TOP RANKED SCHOOLS: University of California Irvine, University High School, Racquet Club of Irvine, RSJ Golf Course, Mason Park and Fashion Island/South Coast Plaza/Spectrum. Walk to Resort-like amenities or top nationally recognized Irvine Unified schools. Situated within minutes from the beach, the Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island and UCI. Enjoy all the best Irvine has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Morena have any available units?
43 Morena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 Morena have?
Some of 43 Morena's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Morena currently offering any rent specials?
43 Morena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Morena pet-friendly?
No, 43 Morena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Morena offer parking?
Yes, 43 Morena offers parking.
Does 43 Morena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Morena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Morena have a pool?
Yes, 43 Morena has a pool.
Does 43 Morena have accessible units?
No, 43 Morena does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Morena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Morena has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Morena have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Morena does not have units with air conditioning.

