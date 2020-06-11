43 Costa Brava

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Very nice! Upgraded, clean, clean, clean - in the heart of Woodbury in Irvine - lovely home - 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths - 2 car ATTACHED, DIRECT ACCESS garages - 2-story home with great room - kitchen, dining and living space for everyone to be together - There is lots of light, the large patio outdoor area is sunlit, private and inviting. There is also a powder room on 1st floor. 2nd floor is the master bedroom en suite (window in master bathroom), two other large bedrooms and another full bathroom with window. This home offers nice window coverings, newer carpet, was painted just 2 years ago. The home will be professionally cleaned, windows professionally cleaned and carpet professionally cleaned/sanitized prior to new occupancy so it's enjoyable and fresh! In the upper hallway is a lovely desk/office (with a tranquil, calming view), shelving, drawers, storage - very convenient! This home lives large, is comfortable and pleasing! Nearby Woodbury Town Center is lots of shopping, Trader Joe's, Ralphs, Verizon, Cox, Home Depot, gym, lots of stores. Schools are some of the BEST - Blue Ribbon and Award Winning Irvine schools; safest city according to the FBI, for 14 years!