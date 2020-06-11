All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 43 Costa Brava.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
43 Costa Brava
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

43 Costa Brava

43 Costa Brava · (714) 833-4746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

43 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Very nice! Upgraded, clean, clean, clean - in the heart of Woodbury in Irvine - lovely home - 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths - 2 car ATTACHED, DIRECT ACCESS garages - 2-story home with great room - kitchen, dining and living space for everyone to be together - There is lots of light, the large patio outdoor area is sunlit, private and inviting. There is also a powder room on 1st floor. 2nd floor is the master bedroom en suite (window in master bathroom), two other large bedrooms and another full bathroom with window. This home offers nice window coverings, newer carpet, was painted just 2 years ago. The home will be professionally cleaned, windows professionally cleaned and carpet professionally cleaned/sanitized prior to new occupancy so it's enjoyable and fresh! In the upper hallway is a lovely desk/office (with a tranquil, calming view), shelving, drawers, storage - very convenient! This home lives large, is comfortable and pleasing! Nearby Woodbury Town Center is lots of shopping, Trader Joe's, Ralphs, Verizon, Cox, Home Depot, gym, lots of stores. Schools are some of the BEST - Blue Ribbon and Award Winning Irvine schools; safest city according to the FBI, for 14 years!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Costa Brava have any available units?
43 Costa Brava has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Costa Brava have?
Some of 43 Costa Brava's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Costa Brava currently offering any rent specials?
43 Costa Brava isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Costa Brava pet-friendly?
No, 43 Costa Brava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Costa Brava offer parking?
Yes, 43 Costa Brava does offer parking.
Does 43 Costa Brava have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Costa Brava does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Costa Brava have a pool?
No, 43 Costa Brava does not have a pool.
Does 43 Costa Brava have accessible units?
No, 43 Costa Brava does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Costa Brava have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Costa Brava does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Costa Brava have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Costa Brava does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 43 Costa Brava?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity