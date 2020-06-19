43 Concierto

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

A fabulous home in the highly desirable community of Woodbury. Enter thru a gated court yard to the ground floor with a den and half bath plus direct access to two car garage Upstairs features spacious living area with a warm fireplace and a large kitchen that opens to a lovely outdoor deck. Lots of windows bring in natural light. Two spacious bedrooms are conveniently located on the same floor.The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, the attached master bathroom has double sink and vanity. This beautiful community of Woodbury offers numerous parks, play areas, sport courts and lovely pools as well as nearby walking/biking trails, shopping and restaurants. Easy access to freeways makes this a most desirable place to call home