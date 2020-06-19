All apartments in Irvine
43 Concierto

Location

43 Concierto, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A fabulous home in the highly desirable community of Woodbury. Enter thru a gated court yard to the ground floor with a den and half bath plus direct access to two car garage Upstairs features spacious living area with a warm fireplace and a large kitchen that opens to a lovely outdoor deck. Lots of windows bring in natural light. Two spacious bedrooms are conveniently located on the same floor.The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, the attached master bathroom has double sink and vanity. This beautiful community of Woodbury offers numerous parks, play areas, sport courts and lovely pools as well as nearby walking/biking trails, shopping and restaurants. Easy access to freeways makes this a most desirable place to call home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Concierto have any available units?
43 Concierto has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Concierto have?
Some of 43 Concierto's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Concierto currently offering any rent specials?
43 Concierto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Concierto pet-friendly?
No, 43 Concierto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Concierto offer parking?
Yes, 43 Concierto does offer parking.
Does 43 Concierto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Concierto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Concierto have a pool?
Yes, 43 Concierto has a pool.
Does 43 Concierto have accessible units?
No, 43 Concierto does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Concierto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Concierto has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Concierto have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Concierto does not have units with air conditioning.
