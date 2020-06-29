4252 Fireside Circle

Amenities

This lovely two bedroom, single-level home is located in the Greentree community. Upon entry you will notice how light and bright the property is. The very large yard is located right off the kitchen which makes it a perfect spot for outdoor entertaining. The laundry is conveniently located in the two car garage, with direct access. The home is right around the corner from the community pool, basketball and volleyball courts, and kids play area. In addition the home is in walking distance of the shopping plaza which includes restaurants, coffee shops, and more. Located in the award winning Irvine Unified School District.