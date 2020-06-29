All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4252 Fireside Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4252 Fireside Circle
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:30 AM

4252 Fireside Circle

4252 Fireside Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4252 Fireside Circle, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

garage
pool
coffee bar
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
This lovely two bedroom, single-level home is located in the Greentree community. Upon entry you will notice how light and bright the property is. The very large yard is located right off the kitchen which makes it a perfect spot for outdoor entertaining. The laundry is conveniently located in the two car garage, with direct access. The home is right around the corner from the community pool, basketball and volleyball courts, and kids play area. In addition the home is in walking distance of the shopping plaza which includes restaurants, coffee shops, and more. Located in the award winning Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 Fireside Circle have any available units?
4252 Fireside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4252 Fireside Circle have?
Some of 4252 Fireside Circle's amenities include garage, pool, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 Fireside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4252 Fireside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 Fireside Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4252 Fireside Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4252 Fireside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4252 Fireside Circle offers parking.
Does 4252 Fireside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4252 Fireside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 Fireside Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4252 Fireside Circle has a pool.
Does 4252 Fireside Circle have accessible units?
No, 4252 Fireside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 Fireside Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4252 Fireside Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4252 Fireside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4252 Fireside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology