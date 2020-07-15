420 Quail Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Immaculate condition with Premium location in upscale Quail Hill's Ambrridge with Three full bedrooms (one bed/bath on main level), Three full bathrooms, Two car garage with extra storage space and a convenient driveway! Neutral toned wood laminate flooring, tile and carpet throughout! Generously sized and extremely functional floor plan with a spacious Great Room with cozy fireplace, office nook, and second level laundry room with dedicated sink! Gourmet kitchen with upgraded counters/backsplash, sit-up breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. A private master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and over-sized bathroom with a separate soaking tub and shower! Enjoy acclaimed Alderwood Elementary and University High School, as well as the private community Fitness Center, three pools, tennis, tot lots and parks plus Quail Hill dining. Easy access to the 133, I-5 and I-405 freeways and minutes to the O.C. airport, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach!