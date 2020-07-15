All apartments in Irvine
/
Irvine, CA
/
420 Quail Ridge
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

420 Quail Ridge

420 Quail Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

420 Quail Ridge, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate condition with Premium location in upscale Quail Hill's Ambrridge with Three full bedrooms (one bed/bath on main level), Three full bathrooms, Two car garage with extra storage space and a convenient driveway! Neutral toned wood laminate flooring, tile and carpet throughout! Generously sized and extremely functional floor plan with a spacious Great Room with cozy fireplace, office nook, and second level laundry room with dedicated sink! Gourmet kitchen with upgraded counters/backsplash, sit-up breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. A private master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and over-sized bathroom with a separate soaking tub and shower! Enjoy acclaimed Alderwood Elementary and University High School, as well as the private community Fitness Center, three pools, tennis, tot lots and parks plus Quail Hill dining. Easy access to the 133, I-5 and I-405 freeways and minutes to the O.C. airport, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Quail Ridge have any available units?
420 Quail Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 420 Quail Ridge have?
Some of 420 Quail Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Quail Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
420 Quail Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Quail Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 420 Quail Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 420 Quail Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 420 Quail Ridge offers parking.
Does 420 Quail Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Quail Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Quail Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 420 Quail Ridge has a pool.
Does 420 Quail Ridge have accessible units?
No, 420 Quail Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Quail Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Quail Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Quail Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Quail Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
