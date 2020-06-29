All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

42 Heathergreen

42 Heathergreen · No Longer Available
Location

42 Heathergreen, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your END UNIT home located in Woodbridge, one of the most sought out areas in Irvine! As you make your way through the beautifully landscaped front yard and into the home, you'll notice the light, bright and open layout of the first level. The living room is very spacious, opens up to the formal dining room and has a cozy fireplace. You'll notice the Kitchen has been completely upgraded with stone counters, newer appliances, and opens up to your dining room! Your dining room opens up into your patio with excellent space and privacy! As you make your way upstairs you'll admire the generously sized master bedroom complete with its master Bath, all upgraded. The two bedrooms are also a very good size and share a fully upgraded bath! The home comes with new carpet, and hard surface flooring where most convenient. There is also an attached two car garage with a brand new water heater. Extras in the home include A/C, newer appliances, upgrades throughout and most of all location. Schools are top notch in this area, and you also have access to the lake, Woodbridge pools, spas, courts, parks, etc. Do not miss the opportunity to make this your address!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Heathergreen have any available units?
42 Heathergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Heathergreen have?
Some of 42 Heathergreen's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Heathergreen currently offering any rent specials?
42 Heathergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Heathergreen pet-friendly?
No, 42 Heathergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Heathergreen offer parking?
Yes, 42 Heathergreen offers parking.
Does 42 Heathergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Heathergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Heathergreen have a pool?
Yes, 42 Heathergreen has a pool.
Does 42 Heathergreen have accessible units?
No, 42 Heathergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Heathergreen have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Heathergreen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Heathergreen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 Heathergreen has units with air conditioning.
