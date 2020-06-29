42 Heathergreen

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to your END UNIT home located in Woodbridge, one of the most sought out areas in Irvine! As you make your way through the beautifully landscaped front yard and into the home, you'll notice the light, bright and open layout of the first level. The living room is very spacious, opens up to the formal dining room and has a cozy fireplace. You'll notice the Kitchen has been completely upgraded with stone counters, newer appliances, and opens up to your dining room! Your dining room opens up into your patio with excellent space and privacy! As you make your way upstairs you'll admire the generously sized master bedroom complete with its master Bath, all upgraded. The two bedrooms are also a very good size and share a fully upgraded bath! The home comes with new carpet, and hard surface flooring where most convenient. There is also an attached two car garage with a brand new water heater. Extras in the home include A/C, newer appliances, upgrades throughout and most of all location. Schools are top notch in this area, and you also have access to the lake, Woodbridge pools, spas, courts, parks, etc. Do not miss the opportunity to make this your address!