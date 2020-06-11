All apartments in Irvine
41 Mirror
41 Mirror

Location

41 Mirror Lk, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
***SINGLE STORY W/ 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHROOMS*** Large living room with High ceilings with Sky lights, fireplace and Spanish tile flooring*** All 3 Bedrooms with closets, bright windows and wood flooring. Gourmet Kitchen features: Stainless Kitchen sink, Recently updated Appliances, Formal Dining room face to Large Private rear Patio where you can entertain & relax, Recently finished interior Paint, Remodeled Bathroom''s cabinets & Sinks. Walk to Community park, Playground and Swimming Pool. 2 CAR Attached Garage ** Close to outstanding School District, Deerfield Elementary & Venado Middle school, Close to Dining, Entertaining, Markets, Freeways, Irvine Spectrum, District and Beaches .***READY TO MOVE IN***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Mirror have any available units?
41 Mirror doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 41 Mirror have?
Some of 41 Mirror's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Mirror currently offering any rent specials?
41 Mirror is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Mirror pet-friendly?
No, 41 Mirror is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 41 Mirror offer parking?
Yes, 41 Mirror offers parking.
Does 41 Mirror have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Mirror does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Mirror have a pool?
Yes, 41 Mirror has a pool.
Does 41 Mirror have accessible units?
No, 41 Mirror does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Mirror have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Mirror has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Mirror have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Mirror does not have units with air conditioning.

