Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

***SINGLE STORY W/ 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHROOMS*** Large living room with High ceilings with Sky lights, fireplace and Spanish tile flooring*** All 3 Bedrooms with closets, bright windows and wood flooring. Gourmet Kitchen features: Stainless Kitchen sink, Recently updated Appliances, Formal Dining room face to Large Private rear Patio where you can entertain & relax, Recently finished interior Paint, Remodeled Bathroom''s cabinets & Sinks. Walk to Community park, Playground and Swimming Pool. 2 CAR Attached Garage ** Close to outstanding School District, Deerfield Elementary & Venado Middle school, Close to Dining, Entertaining, Markets, Freeways, Irvine Spectrum, District and Beaches .***READY TO MOVE IN***