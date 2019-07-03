41 Hermaso

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

A Amazing property located in the gated community of Windstream in Northwood. Quiet, Privacy, Simplicity & Turnkey Condition come to mind w/ this 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,495 sqft home which features a 5,775 sqft lot. Tasteful upgrades are evident once you enter this beautiful home.Double French Door Entry, open floorplan from living room through dining room & kitchen opens up to family room, two fireplaces, plantation shutters, spacious master bedroom w/ a retreat, spa-like master bath w/ tile flooring, mirrored wardrobe & walk-in closets, soaking tub, dual sinks w/ granite counters, upgraded secondary bathroom w/ dual sinks & much more. French doors lead to the relaxing back yard perfect for entertainment w/ a wood burning fireplace & built-in BBQ. The private location is a tranquil setting at the end of a cul-de-sac w/ a private driveway, siding to a greenbelt, literally “steps” to the community pool, spa & Hicks Cyn Trail. Very convenient to tennis facilities, Santiago Hills Elementary, Northwood High School & all that Northwood has to offer.Never Miss.