Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:37 AM

41 Hermaso

41 Hermosa · (818) 818-7688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

41 Hermosa, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2495 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
A Amazing property located in the gated community of Windstream in Northwood. Quiet, Privacy, Simplicity & Turnkey Condition come to mind w/ this 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,495 sqft home which features a 5,775 sqft lot. Tasteful upgrades are evident once you enter this beautiful home.Double French Door Entry, open floorplan from living room through dining room & kitchen opens up to family room, two fireplaces, plantation shutters, spacious master bedroom w/ a retreat, spa-like master bath w/ tile flooring, mirrored wardrobe & walk-in closets, soaking tub, dual sinks w/ granite counters, upgraded secondary bathroom w/ dual sinks & much more. French doors lead to the relaxing back yard perfect for entertainment w/ a wood burning fireplace & built-in BBQ. The private location is a tranquil setting at the end of a cul-de-sac w/ a private driveway, siding to a greenbelt, literally “steps” to the community pool, spa & Hicks Cyn Trail. Very convenient to tennis facilities, Santiago Hills Elementary, Northwood High School & all that Northwood has to offer.Never Miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Hermaso have any available units?
41 Hermaso has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Hermaso have?
Some of 41 Hermaso's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Hermaso currently offering any rent specials?
41 Hermaso isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Hermaso pet-friendly?
No, 41 Hermaso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 41 Hermaso offer parking?
No, 41 Hermaso does not offer parking.
Does 41 Hermaso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Hermaso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Hermaso have a pool?
Yes, 41 Hermaso has a pool.
Does 41 Hermaso have accessible units?
No, 41 Hermaso does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Hermaso have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Hermaso does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Hermaso have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Hermaso does not have units with air conditioning.
