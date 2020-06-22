41 Donovan.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking piano room playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Excellent quiet location in Woodbury, across from Woodbury Elementary School and walk to school in few minutes. Great room style floor plan with spacious living room over looking kitchen and Dining room, 3 bedrooms on 2nd level and 1 room on main level for office or piano room. Upgrades include Hickory hand-carved hardwood floor downstairs, granite counter top in Kitchen, Large Kitchen Island, Plantation wood shutters in some rooms, custom paint throughout, Professional landscaping wrap around the house, 2 car drive ways in front of garage door. Enjoy resort style amenities that Woodbury can offer: Tennis court, baseball field, soccer & basketball field, swimming pool, spa, parks, playground, hiking trail and more…