41 Donovan.
Irvine, CA
41 Donovan
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

41 Donovan

41 Donovan · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

41 Donovan, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
piano room
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Excellent quiet location in Woodbury, across from Woodbury Elementary School and walk to school in few minutes. Great room style floor plan with spacious living room over looking kitchen and Dining room, 3 bedrooms on 2nd level and 1 room on main level for office or piano room. Upgrades include Hickory hand-carved hardwood floor downstairs, granite counter top in Kitchen, Large Kitchen Island, Plantation wood shutters in some rooms, custom paint throughout, Professional landscaping wrap around the house, 2 car drive ways in front of garage door. Enjoy resort style amenities that Woodbury can offer: Tennis court, baseball field, soccer & basketball field, swimming pool, spa, parks, playground, hiking trail and more…

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 41 Donovan have any available units?
41 Donovan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 41 Donovan have?
Some of 41 Donovan's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Donovan currently offering any rent specials?
41 Donovan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Donovan pet-friendly?
No, 41 Donovan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 41 Donovan offer parking?
Yes, 41 Donovan does offer parking.
Does 41 Donovan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Donovan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Donovan have a pool?
Yes, 41 Donovan has a pool.
Does 41 Donovan have accessible units?
No, 41 Donovan does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Donovan have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Donovan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Donovan have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Donovan does not have units with air conditioning.

