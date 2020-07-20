Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Experience exceptional Southern California living in the serene community of Portola Springs, Irvine. -------Our Exclusive “Indigo” Residence 2 home presented by California Pacific Homes is situated directly in between Greenfield Park & Village Square Park and boasts hillside views! ------ This turn-key residence features 3BD, 2.5 BA, a LOFT AND Tech Area, with a covered patio and 2035 Sqft. The home offers elegant interior finishes throughout including “espresso” tile flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, "light beige" paint, ” plantation shutters, and Recessed Lighting! It also includes a Chef-inspired Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Portola Springs is a stunning community located within the Irvine Community with World-Class Amenities and nearby award winning schools