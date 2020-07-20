All apartments in Irvine
41 Canoe

41 Canoe · No Longer Available
Location

41 Canoe, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience exceptional Southern California living in the serene community of Portola Springs, Irvine. -------Our Exclusive “Indigo” Residence 2 home presented by California Pacific Homes is situated directly in between Greenfield Park & Village Square Park and boasts hillside views! ------ This turn-key residence features 3BD, 2.5 BA, a LOFT AND Tech Area, with a covered patio and 2035 Sqft. The home offers elegant interior finishes throughout including “espresso” tile flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, "light beige" paint, ” plantation shutters, and Recessed Lighting! It also includes a Chef-inspired Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Portola Springs is a stunning community located within the Irvine Community with World-Class Amenities and nearby award winning schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Canoe have any available units?
41 Canoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 41 Canoe have?
Some of 41 Canoe's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Canoe currently offering any rent specials?
41 Canoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Canoe pet-friendly?
No, 41 Canoe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 41 Canoe offer parking?
Yes, 41 Canoe offers parking.
Does 41 Canoe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Canoe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Canoe have a pool?
No, 41 Canoe does not have a pool.
Does 41 Canoe have accessible units?
No, 41 Canoe does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Canoe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Canoe has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Canoe have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Canoe does not have units with air conditioning.
