Amazing 4 bedroom home located in Beautiful Irvine community! - This breathtaking Irvine singe family home is located in a large cul de sac. Hardwood floors throughout the first and second story. SPACIOUS living room and dining room. Large family room boasts a beautiful fire place and large french doors that open onto the landscaped backyard. Large kitchen with upgraded appliances. Attached 2 car garage. Washer & Dryer Hook-ups. Beautiful master bedroom and master bath. Spacious three bedrooms with plenty of closet and storage space. Community park area and playground. No utilities included. Landscaper included. pets okay upon approval.
(RLNE3563428)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 41 Brena have any available units?
41 Brena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 41 Brena have?
Some of 41 Brena's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Brena currently offering any rent specials?
41 Brena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Brena pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Brena is pet friendly.
Does 41 Brena offer parking?
Yes, 41 Brena offers parking.
Does 41 Brena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Brena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Brena have a pool?
No, 41 Brena does not have a pool.
Does 41 Brena have accessible units?
No, 41 Brena does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Brena have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Brena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Brena have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Brena does not have units with air conditioning.
