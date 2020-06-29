Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom home located in Beautiful Irvine community! - This breathtaking Irvine singe family home is located in a large cul de sac. Hardwood floors throughout the first and second story. SPACIOUS living room and dining room. Large family room boasts a beautiful fire place and large french doors that open onto the landscaped backyard. Large kitchen with upgraded appliances. Attached 2 car garage. Washer & Dryer Hook-ups. Beautiful master bedroom and master bath. Spacious three bedrooms with plenty of closet and storage space. Community park area and playground. No utilities included. Landscaper included. pets okay upon approval.



(RLNE3563428)