4051 WILLIWAW Drive

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

Upgraded 5 Bedroom 3 full bathroom 2-story home with 2 master bedrooms (1 Upstairs and 1 Downstairs). Kitchen has granite countertops, wood cabinetry, newer gas stove, double oven, dishwasher, and new fixtures. Open floor plan with neutral colored carpet. Neutral colored walls with white trim. Living room with French windows & French sliding door. Separate family room with tiled floors and brick fireplace. Recessed lights and new hardware throughout the home. Upstairs loft area and huge upstairs master bedroom with large bathroom. Updated bathrooms with granite and new fixtures. Lots of french doors and windows for natural sunlight. Natural gas furnace and central air conditioner. Upgraded windows and blinds throughout. Three bedrooms downstairs and 2 bedrooms + loft upstairs. Backyard with large grassy area, cement patio. Only 1 block from city tennis courts and tot lot. Desirable Northwood High School!