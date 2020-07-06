All apartments in Irvine
Location

4051 Williwaw Drive, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
Upgraded 5 Bedroom 3 full bathroom 2-story home with 2 master bedrooms (1 Upstairs and 1 Downstairs). Kitchen has granite countertops, wood cabinetry, newer gas stove, double oven, dishwasher, and new fixtures. Open floor plan with neutral colored carpet. Neutral colored walls with white trim. Living room with French windows & French sliding door. Separate family room with tiled floors and brick fireplace. Recessed lights and new hardware throughout the home. Upstairs loft area and huge upstairs master bedroom with large bathroom. Updated bathrooms with granite and new fixtures. Lots of french doors and windows for natural sunlight. Natural gas furnace and central air conditioner. Upgraded windows and blinds throughout. Three bedrooms downstairs and 2 bedrooms + loft upstairs. Backyard with large grassy area, cement patio. Only 1 block from city tennis courts and tot lot. Desirable Northwood High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4051 WILLIWAW Drive have any available units?
4051 WILLIWAW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4051 WILLIWAW Drive have?
Some of 4051 WILLIWAW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4051 WILLIWAW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4051 WILLIWAW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4051 WILLIWAW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4051 WILLIWAW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4051 WILLIWAW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4051 WILLIWAW Drive offers parking.
Does 4051 WILLIWAW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4051 WILLIWAW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4051 WILLIWAW Drive have a pool?
No, 4051 WILLIWAW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4051 WILLIWAW Drive have accessible units?
No, 4051 WILLIWAW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4051 WILLIWAW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4051 WILLIWAW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4051 WILLIWAW Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4051 WILLIWAW Drive has units with air conditioning.

