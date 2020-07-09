402 Marinella Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This is a townhouse which has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and located in Aventura community of Westpark. It has three floods. In the first flood, there is garage with washer and dryer. Living room, dining room with sliding doors to the spacious balcony, and kitchen are in the second flood. Also, there is a TV and comfortable fireplace in the living room. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. There is a skylight in corridor on the third flood. En suite bath with walk-in closet in the master bedroom. There are pools, spa, and tennis court in the community. Convenient and easy access to both 405 and 5 freeways.