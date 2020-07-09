All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

402 Marinella Aisle

402 Marinella Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

402 Marinella Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This is a townhouse which has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and located in Aventura community of Westpark. It has three floods. In the first flood, there is garage with washer and dryer. Living room, dining room with sliding doors to the spacious balcony, and kitchen are in the second flood. Also, there is a TV and comfortable fireplace in the living room. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. There is a skylight in corridor on the third flood. En suite bath with walk-in closet in the master bedroom. There are pools, spa, and tennis court in the community. Convenient and easy access to both 405 and 5 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Marinella Aisle have any available units?
402 Marinella Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 402 Marinella Aisle have?
Some of 402 Marinella Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Marinella Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
402 Marinella Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Marinella Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 402 Marinella Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 402 Marinella Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 402 Marinella Aisle offers parking.
Does 402 Marinella Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 Marinella Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Marinella Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 402 Marinella Aisle has a pool.
Does 402 Marinella Aisle have accessible units?
No, 402 Marinella Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Marinella Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Marinella Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Marinella Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Marinella Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

