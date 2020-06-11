All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 40 Twin Gables.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
40 Twin Gables
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:46 AM

40 Twin Gables

40 Twin Gables · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

40 Twin Gables, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Charming End Unit SINGLE FAMILY home in Woodbury. Welcoming open floor plan with chef's kitchen featuring solid granite counters, upgraded stainless appliances, and glass door upper cabinets make this home perfect for gatherings. A cozy fireplace in family room makes this a special place for cooler winter evenings. The second floor offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The spacious Master Suite features crown moldings, walk-in closet, and the master bath has a separate soaking tub as well as large stall shower. Richly appointed with warm colored hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, laundry sink, crown moldings, recessed lighting, mature landscape & more. Full driveway & two-car direct access garage. Conveniently close to parks, playground, tennis court, shopping center and Woodbury's resort-style pools, and spa. Minutes to award winning elementary school and middle school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Twin Gables have any available units?
40 Twin Gables doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Twin Gables have?
Some of 40 Twin Gables's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Twin Gables currently offering any rent specials?
40 Twin Gables is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Twin Gables pet-friendly?
No, 40 Twin Gables is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Twin Gables offer parking?
Yes, 40 Twin Gables offers parking.
Does 40 Twin Gables have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Twin Gables does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Twin Gables have a pool?
Yes, 40 Twin Gables has a pool.
Does 40 Twin Gables have accessible units?
No, 40 Twin Gables does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Twin Gables have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Twin Gables does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Twin Gables have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Twin Gables does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology