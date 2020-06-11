40 Twin Gables

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Charming End Unit SINGLE FAMILY home in Woodbury. Welcoming open floor plan with chef's kitchen featuring solid granite counters, upgraded stainless appliances, and glass door upper cabinets make this home perfect for gatherings. A cozy fireplace in family room makes this a special place for cooler winter evenings. The second floor offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The spacious Master Suite features crown moldings, walk-in closet, and the master bath has a separate soaking tub as well as large stall shower. Richly appointed with warm colored hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, laundry sink, crown moldings, recessed lighting, mature landscape & more. Full driveway & two-car direct access garage. Conveniently close to parks, playground, tennis court, shopping center and Woodbury's resort-style pools, and spa. Minutes to award winning elementary school and middle school.