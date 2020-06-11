All apartments in Irvine
40 Stanford Court

40 Stanford Ct · No Longer Available
Location

40 Stanford Ct, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Light & Bright 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms Princeton Townhomes. Bathrooms just remodeled with HOA approval and city permit. Upper end unit with no one above or below! Enclosed 1 car garage directly below, and 3 additional parking permits. Right across the street from UCI and University Town Center. Beautiful fireplace in living room with laminate floor through. Association amenities include: swimming pools, hot tubs, parks, playgrounds, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts and sports fields. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included. Available 12/15/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Stanford Court have any available units?
40 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Stanford Court have?
Some of 40 Stanford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
40 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 40 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 40 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 40 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Stanford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 40 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 40 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 40 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.

