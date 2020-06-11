40 Stanford Court

Amenities
Light & Bright 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms Princeton Townhomes. Bathrooms just remodeled with HOA approval and city permit. Upper end unit with no one above or below! Enclosed 1 car garage directly below, and 3 additional parking permits. Right across the street from UCI and University Town Center. Beautiful fireplace in living room with laminate floor through. Association amenities include: swimming pools, hot tubs, parks, playgrounds, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts and sports fields. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included. Available 12/15/2019.