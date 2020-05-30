Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

A Tuscan Inspired home in Irvine - Las Colinas Enclave Community - This Tuscan inspired 5 BD/4.5 BA residence is in the desired Las Colinas enclave community. Upon entering this beautiful home you will notice a flowing floor plan. On one side of this lovely home you will find a large room that can be used as an office or a guest bedroom, and a half bath. On the opposite end of the home is a great Master bedroom and a retreat inspired bathroom that invites you to relax in it. The center of the home hosts the gourmet kitchen to include a huge granite-topped island, long counter spaces and pretty custom cabinetry. The living room is spacious with high ceilings, a large fireplace, beautiful wood flooring, and lots of windows that filters in wonderful natural night. The dining room is large and hosts a beautiful crystal chandelier. Ascend to the second floor using the comfortable staircase that takes you to a nice landing area. Upstairs are three large bedrooms each with its own full bathroom, large closets, great windows and wood flooring. The outdoor area is beautifully manicured with mature landscape for complete privacy. Host family and guests around the built-in BBQ area that is situated underneath a great sized pergola. Lastly, when you are ready for a swim, head over to the community clubhouse and pool/spa, or play a game of tennis on the courts. Maybe take a nice walk around the park-like/playground area. Don't hesitate to call Leasing Agent, Elva Rendon 949-734-7309 to schedule your immediate viewing of this incredible home.



