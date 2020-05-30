All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

40 Shaman

40 Shaman · No Longer Available
Location

40 Shaman, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
A Tuscan Inspired home in Irvine - Las Colinas Enclave Community - This Tuscan inspired 5 BD/4.5 BA residence is in the desired Las Colinas enclave community. Upon entering this beautiful home you will notice a flowing floor plan. On one side of this lovely home you will find a large room that can be used as an office or a guest bedroom, and a half bath. On the opposite end of the home is a great Master bedroom and a retreat inspired bathroom that invites you to relax in it. The center of the home hosts the gourmet kitchen to include a huge granite-topped island, long counter spaces and pretty custom cabinetry. The living room is spacious with high ceilings, a large fireplace, beautiful wood flooring, and lots of windows that filters in wonderful natural night. The dining room is large and hosts a beautiful crystal chandelier. Ascend to the second floor using the comfortable staircase that takes you to a nice landing area. Upstairs are three large bedrooms each with its own full bathroom, large closets, great windows and wood flooring. The outdoor area is beautifully manicured with mature landscape for complete privacy. Host family and guests around the built-in BBQ area that is situated underneath a great sized pergola. Lastly, when you are ready for a swim, head over to the community clubhouse and pool/spa, or play a game of tennis on the courts. Maybe take a nice walk around the park-like/playground area. Don't hesitate to call Leasing Agent, Elva Rendon 949-734-7309 to schedule your immediate viewing of this incredible home.

(RLNE5403538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Shaman have any available units?
40 Shaman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Shaman have?
Some of 40 Shaman's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Shaman currently offering any rent specials?
40 Shaman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Shaman pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Shaman is pet friendly.
Does 40 Shaman offer parking?
Yes, 40 Shaman offers parking.
Does 40 Shaman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Shaman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Shaman have a pool?
Yes, 40 Shaman has a pool.
Does 40 Shaman have accessible units?
No, 40 Shaman does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Shaman have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Shaman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Shaman have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Shaman does not have units with air conditioning.
