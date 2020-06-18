Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Professionally designed newer home in prestigious Laguna Altura. Rentals don't usually looks as good as this detached Cortona home. This home looks better than the models! Light and bright interior with open floor-plan including downstairs separate den which can be used as a 4th bedroom situated next to a full bathroom downstairs and 3 large bedrooms upstairs plus a loft perfect for an office upstairs. Must see these designer upgrades to believe- Oak plank hard wood floors, gorgeously soft carpet, Carrera marble island and honed granite countertops with a farm house sink. Marble bathrooms, custom linen drapes, built-ins, glass enclosed automatic-on fireplace, garage builtins..so many non standard builder upgrades to list. Lush Roger's Gardens landscaped yard with raised garden beds, tranquil fountain and a large covered patio area. This home is truly customized! Great location in gated Laguna Altura with community pool, parks, trails and award winning Irvine schools.