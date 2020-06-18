All apartments in Irvine
40 Modena

40 Modena · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

40 Modena, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Professionally designed newer home in prestigious Laguna Altura. Rentals don't usually looks as good as this detached Cortona home. This home looks better than the models! Light and bright interior with open floor-plan including downstairs separate den which can be used as a 4th bedroom situated next to a full bathroom downstairs and 3 large bedrooms upstairs plus a loft perfect for an office upstairs. Must see these designer upgrades to believe- Oak plank hard wood floors, gorgeously soft carpet, Carrera marble island and honed granite countertops with a farm house sink. Marble bathrooms, custom linen drapes, built-ins, glass enclosed automatic-on fireplace, garage builtins..so many non standard builder upgrades to list. Lush Roger's Gardens landscaped yard with raised garden beds, tranquil fountain and a large covered patio area. This home is truly customized! Great location in gated Laguna Altura with community pool, parks, trails and award winning Irvine schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Modena have any available units?
40 Modena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Modena have?
Some of 40 Modena's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Modena currently offering any rent specials?
40 Modena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Modena pet-friendly?
No, 40 Modena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Modena offer parking?
Yes, 40 Modena does offer parking.
Does 40 Modena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Modena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Modena have a pool?
Yes, 40 Modena has a pool.
Does 40 Modena have accessible units?
No, 40 Modena does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Modena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Modena has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Modena have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Modena does not have units with air conditioning.
