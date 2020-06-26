All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:07 PM

40 Los Indios

40 Los Indios · No Longer Available
Location

40 Los Indios, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
3 D Virtual Video Available. Private Driveway opened to broad and quiet community street, front porch enclosed by charming front courtyard. Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath Single-Family Home, flowing with ample natural sunlight. Downstairs includes a bedroom with a full bath. Premium-grade full-quartz backsplash and island, with ample upgraded cabinet space. Second floor leads to a tranquil master-suite with soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. Laundry room with porcelain sink and windows on 2nd floor. Modern upgraded features: recessed LED lighting, new highly efficient 16 SEER AC system with smart thermostats, Whole house insulation for thermal efficiency, GE Monogram kitchen appliances, premium wood plantation shutters and custom roller shades, Crown molding, remote-controlled ceiling fans with lights in all bedrooms, an added electric outlet for Electric Bidet by each toilet, Premium engineered hardwood flooring throughout the home and along the stairs, designer painted garage and waterproof interlocking garage floor tiles. Overhead garage storage racks, wall cabinets and workbench. Double lockable sideyard gates for trash cans storage and adding security. Community amenities: Resort style Pool, Spa, BBQ, Outdoor Cooking Area, Picnic Area, Playground. Close to 133, 241 and Woodbury Shopping Center. 3 D Virtual Video https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VzW4GBV2FT7&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Los Indios have any available units?
40 Los Indios doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Los Indios have?
Some of 40 Los Indios's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Los Indios currently offering any rent specials?
40 Los Indios is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Los Indios pet-friendly?
No, 40 Los Indios is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Los Indios offer parking?
Yes, 40 Los Indios offers parking.
Does 40 Los Indios have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Los Indios does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Los Indios have a pool?
Yes, 40 Los Indios has a pool.
Does 40 Los Indios have accessible units?
No, 40 Los Indios does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Los Indios have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Los Indios does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Los Indios have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 Los Indios has units with air conditioning.

