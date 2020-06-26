40 Los Indios

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

3 D Virtual Video Available. Private Driveway opened to broad and quiet community street, front porch enclosed by charming front courtyard. Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath Single-Family Home, flowing with ample natural sunlight. Downstairs includes a bedroom with a full bath. Premium-grade full-quartz backsplash and island, with ample upgraded cabinet space. Second floor leads to a tranquil master-suite with soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. Laundry room with porcelain sink and windows on 2nd floor. Modern upgraded features: recessed LED lighting, new highly efficient 16 SEER AC system with smart thermostats, Whole house insulation for thermal efficiency, GE Monogram kitchen appliances, premium wood plantation shutters and custom roller shades, Crown molding, remote-controlled ceiling fans with lights in all bedrooms, an added electric outlet for Electric Bidet by each toilet, Premium engineered hardwood flooring throughout the home and along the stairs, designer painted garage and waterproof interlocking garage floor tiles. Overhead garage storage racks, wall cabinets and workbench. Double lockable sideyard gates for trash cans storage and adding security. Community amenities: Resort style Pool, Spa, BBQ, Outdoor Cooking Area, Picnic Area, Playground. Close to 133, 241 and Woodbury Shopping Center. 3 D Virtual Video https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VzW4GBV2FT7&mls=1