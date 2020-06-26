All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4 Toscany.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4 Toscany
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

4 Toscany

4 Toscany · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4 Toscany, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. Total of 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bath. 2 Car Garage Attached to the property. High Ceilings and Bright house. Large and private backyard. Recently upgraded Kitchen Countertop with beautiful Quartz Stone, brand new kitchen sink and faucet. Gas Cooktop. New wood shutters will be installed by end of October 2017. Laminate and stone floor through out the house. No Carpet. Close to Elementary schools, shopping centers, movie theater, I-405, I-5, association pool, park, tennis and basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Toscany have any available units?
4 Toscany doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Toscany have?
Some of 4 Toscany's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Toscany currently offering any rent specials?
4 Toscany is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Toscany pet-friendly?
No, 4 Toscany is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Toscany offer parking?
Yes, 4 Toscany offers parking.
Does 4 Toscany have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Toscany does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Toscany have a pool?
Yes, 4 Toscany has a pool.
Does 4 Toscany have accessible units?
No, 4 Toscany does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Toscany have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Toscany does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Toscany have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Toscany does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology