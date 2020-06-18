All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4 Oxford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4 Oxford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4 Oxford

4 Oxford · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4 Oxford, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful single story 2 bedrooms townhome offers an open floor plan with skylights and 2 car garage. It has an upgraded
kitchen with abundance of cabinets. The master suite has a remodeled custom bath with dual sinks. The property has fresh new
paint, laminate wood floor throughout except the kitchen and baths are tile floor. It has vaulted ceilings in living room, dining
room and both bedrooms with lots of natural light. This nice, clean and bright property comes with a 2 car garage with nobody
above or below you. It truly feels like a single family home with a front patio and a back atrium. Close to UCI, renowned
University High, Fashion Island, beaches, parks, bank & stores.
Please contact Margaret at 949-680-0222 or email: margaret_leung@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Oxford have any available units?
4 Oxford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Oxford have?
Some of 4 Oxford's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
4 Oxford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Oxford pet-friendly?
No, 4 Oxford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Oxford offer parking?
Yes, 4 Oxford offers parking.
Does 4 Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Oxford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Oxford have a pool?
No, 4 Oxford does not have a pool.
Does 4 Oxford have accessible units?
No, 4 Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Oxford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Oxford has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Oxford have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Oxford does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology