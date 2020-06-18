Amenities
This wonderful single story 2 bedrooms townhome offers an open floor plan with skylights and 2 car garage. It has an upgraded
kitchen with abundance of cabinets. The master suite has a remodeled custom bath with dual sinks. The property has fresh new
paint, laminate wood floor throughout except the kitchen and baths are tile floor. It has vaulted ceilings in living room, dining
room and both bedrooms with lots of natural light. This nice, clean and bright property comes with a 2 car garage with nobody
above or below you. It truly feels like a single family home with a front patio and a back atrium. Close to UCI, renowned
University High, Fashion Island, beaches, parks, bank & stores.
Please contact Margaret at 949-680-0222 or email: margaret_leung@yahoo.com