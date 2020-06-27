All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 9 2020

4 Mclean

4 Mclean · No Longer Available
Location

4 Mclean, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled new flooring through the whole house! New ceiling lights in every bedrooms with new tiles on bathrooms. This popular Floor Plan with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths(Incl. Main Floor Bedroom & Bath), 3 Car Garage w/Approx. 2574 SF. Newer Tile Entry Floor, Gorgeous Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Decorative Backsplash, Corner Pull Out, Electric Cooktop, Stainless Steel Oven, Microwave & Double Sink, Tile Floor, Recessed Lights, Breakfast Nook has Large Pantry w/Pull Out Shelves, Spacious Family Room has Brick Fireplace, Window Shades and Slider to Private Backyard, Formal Living Room has Vaulted/Smooth Ceiling, Window Treatments, Formal Dining Room has Vaulted/Smooth Ceiling & Slider To Private Backyard Patio, Large Master Bedroom has Vaulted/Smooth Ceiling, Partially Cedar Lined Walk In Closet w/Mirrored Sliding Doors & Window Shades, Updated Master Bath has Dual Vanity w/Newer Faucets, Jacuzzi Tub w/Tiled Surround & Separate Custom Tiled Shower w/Glass Enclosure, Tile Floor & Walk In Closet, Private Backyard has Patios, Patio Cover, Grass, Water Feature & Newer Fence, Laundry Room, Walk to Award Winning Schools-Northwood high, Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Mclean have any available units?
4 Mclean doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Mclean have?
Some of 4 Mclean's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Mclean currently offering any rent specials?
4 Mclean is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Mclean pet-friendly?
No, 4 Mclean is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Mclean offer parking?
Yes, 4 Mclean offers parking.
Does 4 Mclean have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Mclean does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Mclean have a pool?
No, 4 Mclean does not have a pool.
Does 4 Mclean have accessible units?
No, 4 Mclean does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Mclean have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Mclean has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Mclean have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Mclean does not have units with air conditioning.
