Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled new flooring through the whole house! New ceiling lights in every bedrooms with new tiles on bathrooms. This popular Floor Plan with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths(Incl. Main Floor Bedroom & Bath), 3 Car Garage w/Approx. 2574 SF. Newer Tile Entry Floor, Gorgeous Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Decorative Backsplash, Corner Pull Out, Electric Cooktop, Stainless Steel Oven, Microwave & Double Sink, Tile Floor, Recessed Lights, Breakfast Nook has Large Pantry w/Pull Out Shelves, Spacious Family Room has Brick Fireplace, Window Shades and Slider to Private Backyard, Formal Living Room has Vaulted/Smooth Ceiling, Window Treatments, Formal Dining Room has Vaulted/Smooth Ceiling & Slider To Private Backyard Patio, Large Master Bedroom has Vaulted/Smooth Ceiling, Partially Cedar Lined Walk In Closet w/Mirrored Sliding Doors & Window Shades, Updated Master Bath has Dual Vanity w/Newer Faucets, Jacuzzi Tub w/Tiled Surround & Separate Custom Tiled Shower w/Glass Enclosure, Tile Floor & Walk In Closet, Private Backyard has Patios, Patio Cover, Grass, Water Feature & Newer Fence, Laundry Room, Walk to Award Winning Schools-Northwood high, Parks.