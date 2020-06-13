All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3900 Parkview Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3900 Parkview Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3900 Parkview Ln

3900 Parkview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Rancho San Joaquin
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3900 Parkview Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This is a listing for someone to legally take over a one bedroom lease. It is a beautiful apartment in a great location. Only 2 min away from the 405 fwy. Grocery store and gas station directly across the street. Irvine is known for it's safety and this apartment is located in the heart of of Irvine. My roommate and I shared the one bedroom which speaks to the size of the room. We both had desks and dressers that comfortably fit into the room. We decided to break our lease because we both got work in Los Angeles. We will not be ready to move until end of March or early April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Parkview Ln have any available units?
3900 Parkview Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 3900 Parkview Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Parkview Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Parkview Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Parkview Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Parkview Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Parkview Ln offers parking.
Does 3900 Parkview Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Parkview Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Parkview Ln have a pool?
No, 3900 Parkview Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Parkview Ln have accessible units?
No, 3900 Parkview Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Parkview Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Parkview Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 Parkview Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 Parkview Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology