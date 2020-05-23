39 Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

***** READY TO MOVE IN ***** A gorgeous townhome in the prestigious gated community of "Sheridan Place" in West Irvine. This carriage style home features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms approximately 1,277 SQFT situated on end unit. Very bright, airy, open and spacious floorplan with all living space are conveniently on one level. Hardwood flooring in the living room, plantation shutter, recessed lighting, ceiling light, freshly new interior painting & fireplace in the living room. Stylish ambiance and comfortable living space that opens to kitchen that features corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry. Great privacy between each bedrooms since the master suite sits with an onsuite bathroom at one end of the property, and second bedroom and full bathroom is at the other end. Association pool, spa, playground are in the community. Close to Tustin Market Place for variety of shopping centers, restaurants, Tustin Ranch Golf Club & Peters Canyon Regional Park. Award winning school district & easy access to freeway. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. "HURRY. WON'T LAST LONG"!!!