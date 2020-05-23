All apartments in Irvine
39 Bellevue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

39 Bellevue

39 Bellevue · No Longer Available
Location

39 Bellevue, Irvine, CA 92602

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
***** READY TO MOVE IN ***** A gorgeous townhome in the prestigious gated community of "Sheridan Place" in West Irvine. This carriage style home features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms approximately 1,277 SQFT situated on end unit. Very bright, airy, open and spacious floorplan with all living space are conveniently on one level. Hardwood flooring in the living room, plantation shutter, recessed lighting, ceiling light, freshly new interior painting & fireplace in the living room. Stylish ambiance and comfortable living space that opens to kitchen that features corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry. Great privacy between each bedrooms since the master suite sits with an onsuite bathroom at one end of the property, and second bedroom and full bathroom is at the other end. Association pool, spa, playground are in the community. Close to Tustin Market Place for variety of shopping centers, restaurants, Tustin Ranch Golf Club & Peters Canyon Regional Park. Award winning school district & easy access to freeway. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. "HURRY. WON'T LAST LONG"!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Bellevue have any available units?
39 Bellevue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Bellevue have?
Some of 39 Bellevue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Bellevue currently offering any rent specials?
39 Bellevue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Bellevue pet-friendly?
No, 39 Bellevue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Bellevue offer parking?
Yes, 39 Bellevue offers parking.
Does 39 Bellevue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Bellevue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Bellevue have a pool?
Yes, 39 Bellevue has a pool.
Does 39 Bellevue have accessible units?
No, 39 Bellevue does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Bellevue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Bellevue has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Bellevue have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Bellevue does not have units with air conditioning.

