All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 388 Fallingstar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
388 Fallingstar
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

388 Fallingstar

388 Fallingstar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

388 Fallingstar, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home in Woodbirdge. Private inside loop end unit location. Open and spacious living room with a fireplace. Double doors separate Kitchen and dinning rooom from living room for privacy. Good size kitchen & dining area open out to each other. Kitchen is large enough to cook & entertain friends and family. Newer Windows through out, wood floors, recessed lighting, A/C and heater re installed in 2013, french doors from kitchen to backyard. Spacious Master bedroom with high ceilings. Back patio is good size enough to relax, Whole house inside is fresly painted and both bathrooms ared updated. Walk to School, Woodbridge is a beautifully designed Community that offers approx. 40 parks & pools, 2 Lakes, swimming lagoons, beach clubs that include boat docks, & 24 tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Fallingstar have any available units?
388 Fallingstar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 388 Fallingstar have?
Some of 388 Fallingstar's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Fallingstar currently offering any rent specials?
388 Fallingstar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Fallingstar pet-friendly?
No, 388 Fallingstar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 388 Fallingstar offer parking?
Yes, 388 Fallingstar offers parking.
Does 388 Fallingstar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 388 Fallingstar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Fallingstar have a pool?
Yes, 388 Fallingstar has a pool.
Does 388 Fallingstar have accessible units?
No, 388 Fallingstar does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Fallingstar have units with dishwashers?
No, 388 Fallingstar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 388 Fallingstar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 388 Fallingstar has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology