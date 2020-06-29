388 Fallingstar

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home in Woodbirdge. Private inside loop end unit location. Open and spacious living room with a fireplace. Double doors separate Kitchen and dinning rooom from living room for privacy. Good size kitchen & dining area open out to each other. Kitchen is large enough to cook & entertain friends and family. Newer Windows through out, wood floors, recessed lighting, A/C and heater re installed in 2013, french doors from kitchen to backyard. Spacious Master bedroom with high ceilings. Back patio is good size enough to relax, Whole house inside is fresly painted and both bathrooms ared updated. Walk to School, Woodbridge is a beautifully designed Community that offers approx. 40 parks & pools, 2 Lakes, swimming lagoons, beach clubs that include boat docks, & 24 tennis court.