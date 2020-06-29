All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 AM

387 Huntington

387 Huntington · No Longer Available
Location

387 Huntington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly remodeled lower level condo features two master suites with two full bathrooms in Northwood Horizon community. This lovely home with NEW PAINT and NEW WOOD FLOORING throughout boasts an open living and dining room concept. NEW MICROWAVE, NEW WATER HEATER, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL and NEW STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER offer refreshing living experience. This end unit allows sun shining in and making the dining room very bright and light. The patio is great for pending time for relaxing, or overlooking the lovely greenery the community offers. The nice sized master bedroom with NEW UPGRADED master bathroom, and a large walk-in closet is equipped with sliding glass doors for easy access to the landscaped patio. The junior master bedroom is also a great size with large mirrored wardrobe doors. Additional storage area is located in a nice private patio, 1-CAR shared garage nearby the unit. The condo is in close vicinity to the community two pools and spas for yearlong enjoyment, and nearby Orchard Park, Cypress Village shopping center, Irvine schools, Heritage Library and access to FWY 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 Huntington have any available units?
387 Huntington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 387 Huntington have?
Some of 387 Huntington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
387 Huntington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 Huntington pet-friendly?
No, 387 Huntington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 387 Huntington offer parking?
Yes, 387 Huntington offers parking.
Does 387 Huntington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 387 Huntington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 Huntington have a pool?
Yes, 387 Huntington has a pool.
Does 387 Huntington have accessible units?
No, 387 Huntington does not have accessible units.
Does 387 Huntington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 387 Huntington has units with dishwashers.
Does 387 Huntington have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 Huntington does not have units with air conditioning.

