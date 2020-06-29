387 Huntington

Amenities

Newly remodeled lower level condo features two master suites with two full bathrooms in Northwood Horizon community. This lovely home with NEW PAINT and NEW WOOD FLOORING throughout boasts an open living and dining room concept. NEW MICROWAVE, NEW WATER HEATER, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL and NEW STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER offer refreshing living experience. This end unit allows sun shining in and making the dining room very bright and light. The patio is great for pending time for relaxing, or overlooking the lovely greenery the community offers. The nice sized master bedroom with NEW UPGRADED master bathroom, and a large walk-in closet is equipped with sliding glass doors for easy access to the landscaped patio. The junior master bedroom is also a great size with large mirrored wardrobe doors. Additional storage area is located in a nice private patio, 1-CAR shared garage nearby the unit. The condo is in close vicinity to the community two pools and spas for yearlong enjoyment, and nearby Orchard Park, Cypress Village shopping center, Irvine schools, Heritage Library and access to FWY 5.