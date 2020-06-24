All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

386 QUAIL

386 Quail Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

386 Quail Ridge, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo located in upscale Quail Hill Neighborhood of Irvine. No one above, or below, with direct access to side-by-side 2-car garage. Brand New Quartz Counters, Brand New Paint. Kitchen is open to spacious family room with cozy fireplace. Large Dining Area. Main level Bedroom and full Bathroom. Laundry Room. Top floor features a large Master Bedroom, and Master Bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Beautiful wood flooring, window shutters, ceiling fans, upgrades throughout. Community Offers amazing Resort-style amenities including Olympic Swimming Pools, Parks, Playgrounds, Sport Courts, BBQ Areas, Clubhouse, and Gym Room. Nearby Hiking and Biking Trails. Award-Winning Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 QUAIL have any available units?
386 QUAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 386 QUAIL have?
Some of 386 QUAIL's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 QUAIL currently offering any rent specials?
386 QUAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 QUAIL pet-friendly?
No, 386 QUAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 386 QUAIL offer parking?
Yes, 386 QUAIL offers parking.
Does 386 QUAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 386 QUAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 QUAIL have a pool?
Yes, 386 QUAIL has a pool.
Does 386 QUAIL have accessible units?
No, 386 QUAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 386 QUAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 386 QUAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 386 QUAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 386 QUAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
