Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo located in upscale Quail Hill Neighborhood of Irvine. No one above, or below, with direct access to side-by-side 2-car garage. Brand New Quartz Counters, Brand New Paint. Kitchen is open to spacious family room with cozy fireplace. Large Dining Area. Main level Bedroom and full Bathroom. Laundry Room. Top floor features a large Master Bedroom, and Master Bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Beautiful wood flooring, window shutters, ceiling fans, upgrades throughout. Community Offers amazing Resort-style amenities including Olympic Swimming Pools, Parks, Playgrounds, Sport Courts, BBQ Areas, Clubhouse, and Gym Room. Nearby Hiking and Biking Trails. Award-Winning Irvine Unified School District.