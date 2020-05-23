All apartments in Irvine
38 Streamwood

38 Streamwood · (714) 469-7849
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Location-Location-Location! Great condo in Northwood at "Irvine Springs" This condo offers an abundance of natural light enhancing the open floor plan. Featuring a spacious living/dining room and kitchen area. Double door entry into master suite and bath. Updated vanity with duel sinks, separate enclosed tiled shower and toilet area, two large closets! Freshly painted with Laminate floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee or, a glass of wine on your balcony. Community offers two pools, spas, tennis courts laundry facilities and one designated carport space. Irvine Springs is close to shopping, Irvine and Tustin Marketplace offering a variety of specialty stores. Recreational parks, top Irvine schools. Water and trash included. Access close to the 5, 55 and 22 Freeways. Contact listing agent for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Streamwood have any available units?
38 Streamwood has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Streamwood have?
Some of 38 Streamwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
38 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Streamwood pet-friendly?
No, 38 Streamwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 38 Streamwood offer parking?
Yes, 38 Streamwood offers parking.
Does 38 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Streamwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Streamwood have a pool?
Yes, 38 Streamwood has a pool.
Does 38 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 38 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Streamwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Streamwood does not have units with air conditioning.
