38 Streamwood

Location-Location-Location! Great condo in Northwood at "Irvine Springs" This condo offers an abundance of natural light enhancing the open floor plan. Featuring a spacious living/dining room and kitchen area. Double door entry into master suite and bath. Updated vanity with duel sinks, separate enclosed tiled shower and toilet area, two large closets! Freshly painted with Laminate floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee or, a glass of wine on your balcony. Community offers two pools, spas, tennis courts laundry facilities and one designated carport space. Irvine Springs is close to shopping, Irvine and Tustin Marketplace offering a variety of specialty stores. Recreational parks, top Irvine schools. Water and trash included. Access close to the 5, 55 and 22 Freeways. Contact listing agent for an appointment.