Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
38 Santa Victoria Aisle
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:54 AM

38 Santa Victoria Aisle

38 Santa Victoria Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

38 Santa Victoria Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Single family detached home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Three spacious bedrooms and a large bonus room/loft/office. Private enclosed yard.
Formal living room, family room and open dining room to the kitchen. Two car attached garage with driveway. Very bright and airy. Cozy fireplace in the family room. Second floor laundry room. Association offers pools and tennis.
Walking distance to schools and shopping. Located in the Westpark village of Irvine. Convenient location to John Wayne Airport, UCI, and the Irvine Spectrum. Property will have fresh paint and new carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Santa Victoria Aisle have any available units?
38 Santa Victoria Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 38 Santa Victoria Aisle have?
Some of 38 Santa Victoria Aisle's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Santa Victoria Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
38 Santa Victoria Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Santa Victoria Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 38 Santa Victoria Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 38 Santa Victoria Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 38 Santa Victoria Aisle offers parking.
Does 38 Santa Victoria Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Santa Victoria Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Santa Victoria Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 38 Santa Victoria Aisle has a pool.
Does 38 Santa Victoria Aisle have accessible units?
No, 38 Santa Victoria Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Santa Victoria Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Santa Victoria Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Santa Victoria Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Santa Victoria Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
