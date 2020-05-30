38 Santa Victoria Aisle

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool tennis court fireplace carpet

Single family detached home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Three spacious bedrooms and a large bonus room/loft/office. Private enclosed yard.

Formal living room, family room and open dining room to the kitchen. Two car attached garage with driveway. Very bright and airy. Cozy fireplace in the family room. Second floor laundry room. Association offers pools and tennis.

Walking distance to schools and shopping. Located in the Westpark village of Irvine. Convenient location to John Wayne Airport, UCI, and the Irvine Spectrum. Property will have fresh paint and new carpet.