37 WHITE SAGE

This beautiful 2-Story Detached 4 bedroom 3 bath house is located in Los Arboles, one of the most sought after communities in Portola Springs, Irvine, in an exclusive neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Upscale wood floors downstairs offset the great room with its dining area highlighted by the pendant lighting overlooking the kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances including a gas cooktop, microwave, oven, rich wood white cabinets, and beautiful natural granite countertops. A nice floor plan with one bedroom and bath downstairs and a laundry room with deep sink is right next to the kitchen area. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms which include a Master Suite with a walk-in closet, large soaking tub with separate shower, dual sinks, and granite counters. The backyard is one of the highlights of this home with complete privacy. Plenty of grass area for the kids and family! Enjoy the resort-style amenities featuring a community lap pool, tennis courts, numerous parks, hiking & biking trails and access to Award-Winning Irvine Schools = Portola Elementary School, Jeffery Trails Middle School, and the recently opened Portola High School.