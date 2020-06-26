All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
37 WHITE SAGE
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:07 PM

37 WHITE SAGE

37 White Sage · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

37 White Sage, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
This beautiful 2-Story Detached 4 bedroom 3 bath house is located in Los Arboles, one of the most sought after communities in Portola Springs, Irvine, in an exclusive neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Upscale wood floors downstairs offset the great room with its dining area highlighted by the pendant lighting overlooking the kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances including a gas cooktop, microwave, oven, rich wood white cabinets, and beautiful natural granite countertops. A nice floor plan with one bedroom and bath downstairs and a laundry room with deep sink is right next to the kitchen area. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms which include a Master Suite with a walk-in closet, large soaking tub with separate shower, dual sinks, and granite counters. The backyard is one of the highlights of this home with complete privacy. Plenty of grass area for the kids and family! Enjoy the resort-style amenities featuring a community lap pool, tennis courts, numerous parks, hiking & biking trails and access to Award-Winning Irvine Schools = Portola Elementary School, Jeffery Trails Middle School, and the recently opened Portola High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 WHITE SAGE have any available units?
37 WHITE SAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 37 WHITE SAGE have?
Some of 37 WHITE SAGE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 WHITE SAGE currently offering any rent specials?
37 WHITE SAGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 WHITE SAGE pet-friendly?
No, 37 WHITE SAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 37 WHITE SAGE offer parking?
No, 37 WHITE SAGE does not offer parking.
Does 37 WHITE SAGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 WHITE SAGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 WHITE SAGE have a pool?
Yes, 37 WHITE SAGE has a pool.
Does 37 WHITE SAGE have accessible units?
No, 37 WHITE SAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 37 WHITE SAGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 WHITE SAGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 WHITE SAGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 WHITE SAGE does not have units with air conditioning.
