37 Heathergreen

Amenities
Tasteful, 3 beds, 2.5-baths townhouse in the casual neighborhood of Woodbridge in Irvine.
The classic unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floor, high/vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and a cozy fireplace. The horseshoe-type kitchen has cabinets with plenty of storage space, clean tile floors, large recessed lights, and appliances like an oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall, a shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet sink, large mirrors, and functional toilets. A washer and dryer are not included but a hookup connection is available. For climate control: central air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.
The exterior features a patio and a community pool perfect spots to relax or enjoy outdoor activities.
An attached 2-car covered garage and on-street parking is present.
Pets are welcome on the property. The pet deposit is $500/pet.
Smoking is prohibited.
Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, trash, electricity.
Landlord will take care of the HOA fees.
Nearby Parks: Meadow Park, Springacre Park, Blue Lake Park, and Daybreak Park.
Nearby Schools:
South Lake Middle School - 0.13 mile, 8/10
Rancho San Joaquin Middle School - 0.42 mile, 910
University Park Elementary School - 0.54 mile, 9/10
Woodbridge High School - 0.78 mile, 10/10
Bus lines:
167 Orange - Irvine - 0.2 mile
79 Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.6 mile
79A Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.6 mile
53x Orange - Irvine Xpress - 0.7 mile
(RLNE5223766)