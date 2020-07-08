37 Heathergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tasteful, 3 beds, 2.5-baths townhouse in the casual neighborhood of Woodbridge in Irvine.



The classic unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floor, high/vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and a cozy fireplace. The horseshoe-type kitchen has cabinets with plenty of storage space, clean tile floors, large recessed lights, and appliances like an oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall, a shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet sink, large mirrors, and functional toilets. A washer and dryer are not included but a hookup connection is available. For climate control: central air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.



The exterior features a patio and a community pool perfect spots to relax or enjoy outdoor activities.



An attached 2-car covered garage and on-street parking is present.



Pets are welcome on the property. The pet deposit is $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, trash, electricity.

Landlord will take care of the HOA fees.



Nearby Parks: Meadow Park, Springacre Park, Blue Lake Park, and Daybreak Park.



Nearby Schools:

South Lake Middle School - 0.13 mile, 8/10

Rancho San Joaquin Middle School - 0.42 mile, 910

University Park Elementary School - 0.54 mile, 9/10

Woodbridge High School - 0.78 mile, 10/10



Bus lines:

167 Orange - Irvine - 0.2 mile

79 Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.6 mile

79A Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.6 mile

53x Orange - Irvine Xpress - 0.7 mile



(RLNE5223766)