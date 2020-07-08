All apartments in Irvine
37 Heathergreen
37 Heathergreen

37 Heathergreen · No Longer Available
Location

37 Heathergreen, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tasteful, 3 beds, 2.5-baths townhouse in the casual neighborhood of Woodbridge in Irvine.

The classic unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floor, high/vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and a cozy fireplace. The horseshoe-type kitchen has cabinets with plenty of storage space, clean tile floors, large recessed lights, and appliances like an oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall, a shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet sink, large mirrors, and functional toilets. A washer and dryer are not included but a hookup connection is available. For climate control: central air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.

The exterior features a patio and a community pool perfect spots to relax or enjoy outdoor activities.

An attached 2-car covered garage and on-street parking is present.

Pets are welcome on the property. The pet deposit is $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, trash, electricity.
Landlord will take care of the HOA fees.

Nearby Parks: Meadow Park, Springacre Park, Blue Lake Park, and Daybreak Park.

Nearby Schools:
South Lake Middle School - 0.13 mile, 8/10
Rancho San Joaquin Middle School - 0.42 mile, 910
University Park Elementary School - 0.54 mile, 9/10
Woodbridge High School - 0.78 mile, 10/10

Bus lines:
167 Orange - Irvine - 0.2 mile
79 Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.6 mile
79A Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.6 mile
53x Orange - Irvine Xpress - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5223766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

