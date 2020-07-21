3651 Myrtle Street

Amenities

Well Maintained Home Near Harvard Park - This well maintained home includes 3 bedrooms, plus office, and two bathrooms in approx. 1650 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the property there is a good sized living room with wood burning fireplace. Attached is dining room with lots of light. Both rooms have vaulted ceilings, as does the kitchen. Kitchen offers tons of cabinetry and room for additional eating space. Built in cook top and double oven plus dishwasher included. Three bedrooms plus office have newer carpet and newer vinyl windows. Master includes en suite bathroom with large shower. Two car garage with washer/dryer included. Spacious back yard with lots and lots of fruit trees. Gardener also included. 12 month lease, 1 month security deposit. No pets or smoking permitted.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5112452)