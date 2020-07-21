All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

3651 Myrtle Street

3651 Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3651 Myrtle Street, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintained Home Near Harvard Park - This well maintained home includes 3 bedrooms, plus office, and two bathrooms in approx. 1650 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the property there is a good sized living room with wood burning fireplace. Attached is dining room with lots of light. Both rooms have vaulted ceilings, as does the kitchen. Kitchen offers tons of cabinetry and room for additional eating space. Built in cook top and double oven plus dishwasher included. Three bedrooms plus office have newer carpet and newer vinyl windows. Master includes en suite bathroom with large shower. Two car garage with washer/dryer included. Spacious back yard with lots and lots of fruit trees. Gardener also included. 12 month lease, 1 month security deposit. No pets or smoking permitted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5112452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 Myrtle Street have any available units?
3651 Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3651 Myrtle Street have?
Some of 3651 Myrtle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3651 Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
No, 3651 Myrtle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3651 Myrtle Street offer parking?
Yes, 3651 Myrtle Street offers parking.
Does 3651 Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3651 Myrtle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 Myrtle Street have a pool?
No, 3651 Myrtle Street does not have a pool.
Does 3651 Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 3651 Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651 Myrtle Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3651 Myrtle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3651 Myrtle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
