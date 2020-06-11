All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 36 Seedling.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
36 Seedling
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

36 Seedling

36 Seedling · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

36 Seedling, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3 Bed + Den 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Portola Springs! - Gorgeous two story 3 bedroom plus office and 2.5 bath house in Irvine's beautiful Portola Springs neighborhood. Features include: spacious open floor plan from living room to kitchen; beautiful kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with custom backsplash, and centered island for easy dining; recessed lighting throughout the home; upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet, his and her vanities in the upgraded private master bath; nice sized second and third bedroom; boast natural light from 3 sliding glass doors coming from private patio; and 2 car attached garage plus driveway. Portola Springs community amenities include: pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court and playgrounds.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4623476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Seedling have any available units?
36 Seedling doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Seedling have?
Some of 36 Seedling's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Seedling currently offering any rent specials?
36 Seedling isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Seedling pet-friendly?
No, 36 Seedling is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 Seedling offer parking?
Yes, 36 Seedling does offer parking.
Does 36 Seedling have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Seedling does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Seedling have a pool?
Yes, 36 Seedling has a pool.
Does 36 Seedling have accessible units?
No, 36 Seedling does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Seedling have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Seedling does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Seedling have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Seedling does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology