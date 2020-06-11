36 Seedling

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

3 Bed + Den 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Portola Springs! - Gorgeous two story 3 bedroom plus office and 2.5 bath house in Irvine's beautiful Portola Springs neighborhood. Features include: spacious open floor plan from living room to kitchen; beautiful kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with custom backsplash, and centered island for easy dining; recessed lighting throughout the home; upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet, his and her vanities in the upgraded private master bath; nice sized second and third bedroom; boast natural light from 3 sliding glass doors coming from private patio; and 2 car attached garage plus driveway. Portola Springs community amenities include: pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court and playgrounds.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4623476)