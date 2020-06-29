All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

36 Lindcove

36 Lindcove · No Longer Available
Location

36 Lindcove, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This warm and inviting home is located in the exclusive community of Northpark. It features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, and lots of natural light. A convenient bedroom and full bathroom for guests is located on the downstairs level. The kitchen opens up to a spacious family room that overlooks a lush backyard. Upstairs you can find an oversized master suite with a bathtub, vanity space, and two separate closets. Also, the upstairs has three secondary bedrooms with mirror closets and a large loft with built-ins. The house has new laminate flooring, a fresh coat of neutral paint, and also includes installed solar panels.

The entertainment-centered backyard comes with a pool, built-in BBQ, fire pit, and plenty of fruit trees. Northpark community invites all residents to experience all the wonderful amenities such as hiking trails, parks, four pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, and a clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Lindcove have any available units?
36 Lindcove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Lindcove have?
Some of 36 Lindcove's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Lindcove currently offering any rent specials?
36 Lindcove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Lindcove pet-friendly?
No, 36 Lindcove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 Lindcove offer parking?
No, 36 Lindcove does not offer parking.
Does 36 Lindcove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Lindcove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Lindcove have a pool?
Yes, 36 Lindcove has a pool.
Does 36 Lindcove have accessible units?
No, 36 Lindcove does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Lindcove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Lindcove has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Lindcove have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Lindcove does not have units with air conditioning.
