36 Lindcove

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit pool bbq/grill tennis court

This warm and inviting home is located in the exclusive community of Northpark. It features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, and lots of natural light. A convenient bedroom and full bathroom for guests is located on the downstairs level. The kitchen opens up to a spacious family room that overlooks a lush backyard. Upstairs you can find an oversized master suite with a bathtub, vanity space, and two separate closets. Also, the upstairs has three secondary bedrooms with mirror closets and a large loft with built-ins. The house has new laminate flooring, a fresh coat of neutral paint, and also includes installed solar panels.



The entertainment-centered backyard comes with a pool, built-in BBQ, fire pit, and plenty of fruit trees. Northpark community invites all residents to experience all the wonderful amenities such as hiking trails, parks, four pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, and a clubhouse.