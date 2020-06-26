All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 16 2019 at 4:00 AM

36 Del Ventura

36 Del Ventura · No Longer Available
Location

36 Del Ventura, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This spacious beautiful three bedroom and a loft single family detached home is located on a corner lot at the end of a quiet street. Distinguished award winning Plaza Vista elementary school is minutes away. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make this home extremely light and bright. Upgraded features include new downstairs laminate flooring, new paint and baseboards. The only carpeting in the house is located on the stairs and it is brand new. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens up to the family room with beautiful built in entertainment center and cozy fireplace. The downstairs bathroom has been redone with a new vanity and counter top, new faucet and new light fixture, and new toilet. The loft makes for a great play room, office or den. Master bedroom is spacious and the master bath has a large tub and double sinks. There is also a walk-in closet with mirrored doors. Large back yard with grass and separate patio area. Westpark is a highly desirable neighborhood that has community pools, spas, and a tennis court. Central location near the best shopping centers and restaurants. Refrigerator washer and dryer are included with out warranty. Gardener is also included. Submit on pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Del Ventura have any available units?
36 Del Ventura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Del Ventura have?
Some of 36 Del Ventura's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Del Ventura currently offering any rent specials?
36 Del Ventura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Del Ventura pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Del Ventura is pet friendly.
Does 36 Del Ventura offer parking?
Yes, 36 Del Ventura offers parking.
Does 36 Del Ventura have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Del Ventura offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Del Ventura have a pool?
Yes, 36 Del Ventura has a pool.
Does 36 Del Ventura have accessible units?
No, 36 Del Ventura does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Del Ventura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Del Ventura has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Del Ventura have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Del Ventura does not have units with air conditioning.
