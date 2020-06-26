36 Del Ventura

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This spacious beautiful three bedroom and a loft single family detached home is located on a corner lot at the end of a quiet street. Distinguished award winning Plaza Vista elementary school is minutes away. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make this home extremely light and bright. Upgraded features include new downstairs laminate flooring, new paint and baseboards. The only carpeting in the house is located on the stairs and it is brand new. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens up to the family room with beautiful built in entertainment center and cozy fireplace. The downstairs bathroom has been redone with a new vanity and counter top, new faucet and new light fixture, and new toilet. The loft makes for a great play room, office or den. Master bedroom is spacious and the master bath has a large tub and double sinks. There is also a walk-in closet with mirrored doors. Large back yard with grass and separate patio area. Westpark is a highly desirable neighborhood that has community pools, spas, and a tennis court. Central location near the best shopping centers and restaurants. Refrigerator washer and dryer are included with out warranty. Gardener is also included. Submit on pets.