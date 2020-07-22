All apartments in Irvine
Location

36 Blue Summit, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The Turtle Ridge Community, a famous 24 hours guard gated community in Irvine. Secluded, Quiet, Lush Landscaping and enjoy ocean breeze.
this beautiful house have 4221 sf. 11180 sf lot size. Three car garage. with private Court Yard. Built-in 2003. there are Formal living room & formal dining room high ceiling designed with an individual office / library. 4 bedrooms are all suite, the Master bedroom & sub master bedroom at downstairs. two bedrooms upstairs plus huge loft good for children's study room or tech room.
upgraded kitchen built-in refrigerator, double oven, dual sink, travertine backslash and open to family room with fireplace & built-in cabinetry, highly upgraded master bath, engineering hardwood flooring, brand new high end carpet, brand new paint through out house. Serene & private back yard with BBQ, Fountain, Patio Cover, Garden. Also enjoy Association Pool, Spa, Playground, Hiking trails,..etc. the Newport Beach Fashion Island closed by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Blue Summit have any available units?
36 Blue Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Blue Summit have?
Some of 36 Blue Summit's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Blue Summit currently offering any rent specials?
36 Blue Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Blue Summit pet-friendly?
No, 36 Blue Summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 Blue Summit offer parking?
Yes, 36 Blue Summit offers parking.
Does 36 Blue Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Blue Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Blue Summit have a pool?
Yes, 36 Blue Summit has a pool.
Does 36 Blue Summit have accessible units?
No, 36 Blue Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Blue Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Blue Summit has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Blue Summit have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Blue Summit does not have units with air conditioning.
