36 Blue Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

The Turtle Ridge Community, a famous 24 hours guard gated community in Irvine. Secluded, Quiet, Lush Landscaping and enjoy ocean breeze.

this beautiful house have 4221 sf. 11180 sf lot size. Three car garage. with private Court Yard. Built-in 2003. there are Formal living room & formal dining room high ceiling designed with an individual office / library. 4 bedrooms are all suite, the Master bedroom & sub master bedroom at downstairs. two bedrooms upstairs plus huge loft good for children's study room or tech room.

upgraded kitchen built-in refrigerator, double oven, dual sink, travertine backslash and open to family room with fireplace & built-in cabinetry, highly upgraded master bath, engineering hardwood flooring, brand new high end carpet, brand new paint through out house. Serene & private back yard with BBQ, Fountain, Patio Cover, Garden. Also enjoy Association Pool, Spa, Playground, Hiking trails,..etc. the Newport Beach Fashion Island closed by.