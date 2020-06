Amenities

Fully Furnished, ground level, 2 bedrooms, 2baths, located in gated Oxford Court, walking distance to UCI and University Town Center Shopping Center. One direct access garage and another 2nd single garage. Located within Irvine school district: University Highs school, Rancho middle school, and Turtuel Elementary School. The property comes with a fully equipped kitchen, all furniture, and washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Just bring your suitcase and move in!